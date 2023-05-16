Mile High Morning: Vote Miles the Mascot into the Mascot Hall of Fame

The Lead
Voting is now open for the Mascot Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, and you can help Miles the Mascot gain mascot immortality.
Click here to vote for Miles. Users can vote once per day until Sunday, May 28.
Miles is among six NFL mascots who are nominated for the Class of 2023. Eighteen total mascots are eligible for this year's class, and any mascot that receives at least 60 percent of the vote will be elected into the Hall of Fame. If no mascots reach the threshold, the top two mascots will be elected.
Members of the Mascot Hall of Fame and executive committee members are also eligible to vote for the candidates.
Voters are asked to consider a mascot's performances, design and impact in the community.
Below the Fold
