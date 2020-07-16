Mile High Morning: Von Miller's rating revealed for Madden NFL 21

The Lead
As the unveiling of Madden NFL 21's player ratings continues, they revealed the game's top pass rushers on Wednesday.
Just like with ESPN's coaches/executive survey from this week, Miller came in as the NFL's fourth-ranked pass rusher. The eight-time Pro Bowler earned a 97-overall rating from Madden, which is technically the same overall rating as Khalil Mack, so I say maybe he's tied for third instead of fourth.
Miller is one of the more balanced pass rushers, though, with a 90 rating on his finesse moves (10th) and a 94 rating on power moves (eighth). Miller is one of just four players who placed in the top 10 in both of those categories, joining Aaron Donald, Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt.

Sometimes when the offseason begins, it's hard to tell when President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway is keeping his cards close to the vest. With the offseason practically over, ESPN's Jeff Legwold went back and compared Elway's comments after the season with the actions he and the team took in free agency and the draft to summarize the Broncos' offseason.
In case you missed it yesterday, Justin Simmons will play out the 2020 season on the franchise tag. For more on what that means, here's the report from DenverBroncos.com's Aric DiLalla.