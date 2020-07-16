Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Von Miller's rating revealed for Madden NFL 21

Jul 16, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

200716_mhm

The Lead

As the unveiling of Madden NFL 21's player ratings continues, they revealed the game's top pass rushers on Wednesday.

Just like with ESPN's coaches/executive survey from this week, Miller came in as the NFL's fourth-ranked pass rusher. The eight-time Pro Bowler earned a 97-overall rating from Madden, which is technically the same overall rating as Khalil Mack, so I say maybe he's tied for third instead of fourth.

Miller is one of the more balanced pass rushers, though, with a 90 rating on his finesse moves (10th) and a 94 rating on power moves (eighth). Miller is one of just four players who placed in the top 10 in both of those categories, joining Aaron Donald, Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt.

Below the Fold

Sometimes when the offseason begins, it's hard to tell when President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway is keeping his cards close to the vest. With the offseason practically over, ESPN's Jeff Legwold went back and compared Elway's comments after the season with the actions he and the team took in free agency and the draft to summarize the Broncos' offseason.

In case you missed it yesterday, Justin Simmons will play out the 2020 season on the franchise tag. For more on what that means, here's the report from DenverBroncos.com's Aric DiLalla.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL Network's Peter Schrager predicts Russell Wilson will be 2022 NFL MVP

"The Broncos have gotten their guy, and the Broncos are going back to the playoffs because of this guy," Schrager said.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Judy Battista names Russell Wilson one of 22 people who will shape the 2022 season

"If Wilson performs the way he should, he could be poised to win his first league MVP and mimic Peyton Manning's Super Bowl triumph in a second act with the Broncos," Battista wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Mike Clay names Jerry Jeudy as the Broncos' X factor in 2022

Plus, Peyton and Eli Manning will provide commentary on the Broncos' Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli."

news

Mile High Morning: Robert Mays and Nate Tice praise Broncos' defense on 'The Athletic Football Show' podcast

In their episode on the AFC West, The Athletic's Robert Mays and Nate Tice previewed the Broncos' 2022 season and determined what a successful year would look like.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Monday Night Football' broadcasters Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters preview 'highly anticipated' Broncos-Seahawks matchup

"We'll be quiet just like everybody at home and listen to how the crowd reacts to [Russell Wilson] taking the field as a Denver Bronco," Buck said.

news

Mile High Morning: How do the Broncos stack up in NFL power rankings ahead of the 2022 season?

"The Broncos have a real passing game again with Russell Wilson throwing to a healthy Courtland Sutton and others," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Will Javonte Williams be a fantasy league-winning running back?

"He's in that top-five running back conversation," NBC Sports' Matthew Berry said.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN projects Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II to be among NFL's best players in 2022

Plus, Broncos Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion China Jude was featured in Sports Illustrated and Empower Onyx's series, Elle-evate: 100 Influential Black Women in Sports.

news

Mile High Morning: After big offseason moves, The Ringer evaluates the outlook for the 'all-in' AFC West

Each team in the AFC West is "all in" on the Super Bowl, per The Ringer's Lindsay Jones. But first, they'll need to battle each other.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Mina Kimes says Broncos should have 'a very good rushing attack'

On her podcast, "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny," ESPN analyst Mina Kimes and Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz outlined their high expectations for the Broncos' offense and highlighted key players on the defense.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN picks Broncos as one of five teams most likely to improve in 2022

ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggests that even if Wilson weren't in the fold, Denver would still win more games than it did last year.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson places top-10 in arm strength, decision-making and more in ESPN QB trait rankings

Wilson was also named top-10 in accuracy, touch, mechanics, complete level, toughness, scrambling and second-reaction ability.

Advertising