Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The stories that accompany the Broncos' Super Bowl rings

Feb 02, 2024 at 10:22 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, ESPN looked back at the ring of each Super Bowl champion to share a number of priceless stories.

The Broncos, of course, had three rings featured — and Ring of Famers Mike Shanahan and Rod Smith and former tackle Ryan Harris offered insight into what their ring — or rings — meant to them.

"... When I look at that first one ... I see what it takes," Mike Shanahan said of his Super Bowl XXXII ring. "You can go through the years and go through the list of people who've played and coached in the National Football League, great players, great coaches, and they don't have one. They don't hand them out for one good effort. You look at it and see skill, luck, big-time plays in big-time moments, but you see the attention to detail and that you have to be a team with that attention to detail, everybody top to bottom, or you're not going to get one."

Shanahan's pair of Super Bowl rings are kept in a display case at his Denver restaurant, and he told ESPN he "never" wears the pieces of jewelry.

Smith, meanwhile, said he brings his two championship rings to speaking engagements and will let those in attendance try them on. The Broncos' all-time leading receiver also shared an impactful story about when he received one of the rings for the second time. After leaving the ring in a drawer in a hotel nightstand, Smith had the ring returned to him by a 10-year-old boy who stayed in the room next and found the championship memorabilia.

"They never wanted anything," Smith said. "They didn't even want an autograph. The dad just said 'We just want to get it to the rightful owner and we just want him to do the right thing.'"

Finally, Harris' Super Bowl 50 ring serves as a reminder to those who have doubted him — and for that reason, he didn't size his championship ring for his ring finger.

"You know, the offensive line, leading up to Super Bowl 50, nobody respected us, nobody felt like we would be able to impact the game," Harris said. "… So, we were getting the rings sized and I was sitting with some of the linemen, and I said 'Let's get it sized for the middle finger.'"

For more Super stories, view the full ESPN feature here.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Honoring Broncos Ring of Famers who attended HBCUs

Ring of Famers Shannon Sharpe, Rich "Tombstone" Jackson and Billy Thompson all attended HBCUs before carving out fantastic careers in Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Courtland Sutton as Broncos' 2023 MVP

"Courtland Sutton was a fantastic weapon for the Broncos in 2023," CBS Sports wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fan and Grammy Award-winner Tiësto to serve as first in-game DJ for Super Bowl LVIII

The worldwide icon has long been a Broncos fan and has attended several Broncos games in Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com identifies G Quinn Meinerz as Broncos' unsung hero

For the Broncos, NFL.com tabbed a key piece in the interior of Denver's offensive line.
news

Mile High Morning: How ILB Alex Singleton represented his sister and Special Olympics during a record-setting season

"My support for Special Olympics changed so much in my life," Singleton said.
news

Mile High Morning: Davis Webb, Zack Grossi, Logan Kilgore to coach pre-draft college all-star games

Quarterback Coach Davis Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Offensive Quality Control coaches Zack Grossi and Logan Kilgore will coach at this year's Senior Bowl.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN ranks CB Pat Surtain II, T Garett Bolles on 100-player MVP ballot

Surtain and Bolles ranked 42nd and 52nd, respectively, on ESPN's Seth Walder's list of the top 100 MVP candidates from 2023.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Ebenezer Ekuban discusses triumphs and camaraderie of his Denver career

Ekuban, the first NFL player from Ghana, talked about his unique football journey on the "Cut Fired Traded Retired" podcast.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 'really good rookie class' flashes potential in first season in Denver

Denver's rookie class made an impact on all three units and showed why it will be an integral part of the Broncos' future.
news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' ranks WR Courtland Sutton's toe-tap grab as one of season's coolest plays

Sutton's incredible touchdown against the Bills on "Monday Night Football" made analyst Peter Schrager's "Cool Plays, Bro" segment.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos earn top-10 finish in NFL special teams rankings for first time since 2015

Rick Gosselin, a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and longtime NFL writer, released his annual ranking of all 32 clubs on Friday, and the Broncos checked in with the seventh-best unit.
