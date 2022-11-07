Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The Athletic predicts Greg Dulcich, Dre'Mont Jones primed to take off for Broncos in second half of season

Nov 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221107_MHM

The Lead

After a restful bye week, the Broncos will look to go on a run in the second half of the season. With nine games remaining, anything is possible — and The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider laid out several predictions for how Denver's final nine games will turn out.

Greg Dulcich has provided a spark for the Broncos' offense through his first three games after starting the season on injured reserve, and Kosmider predicts that the young tight end will make the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team.

"Heading into Week 9, Dulcich led all rookie tight ends in receiving yards with 182 in three games played," Kosmider wrote. "Isaiah Likely of the Ravens ranked second at 181 yards — in eight games. Among rookie tight ends with at least two targets, Dulcich ranks first in air yards per target at 13.2. He has been a bonafide weapon in the downfield passing game, and the Broncos had the bye week to create even more opportunities for the 22-year-old to impact the game plan."

Kosmider noted that Dulcich ranks second in the league in yards per reception with 15.17, and the rookie could continue to rise in the leaderboards through the second half of the season.

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones has also put on a show through the first half, totaling 5.5 sacks in eight games. Kosmider predicts that Jones will finish the season with 11 sacks and earn his first Pro Bowl berth.

"Jones, a third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, is playing on the fourth and final season of his rookie contract and is angling for a massive extension," Kosmider wrote. "He has been one of the most effective interior pass rushers in the NFL this season and is coming off a performance against the Jaguars — seven tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one perfect British tea sack celebration — that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

"Jones only figures to further elevate his play over the final nine games. That's the trend his career has followed. And when he finishes with 11 sacks and a Pro Bowl invite, he'll have given himself great leverage at the negotiating table."

Below the Fold

Quarterback Josh Johnson traveled back to his home city of Oakland during the bye week, and the 13-year veteran received a special honor during his return. Over the weekend, Libby Schaaf, the mayor of Oakland, awarded Johnson with a key to the city and proclaimed Nov. 5 as "Josh Johnson Day."

Johnson earned this honor for his work with the Fam 1st Family Foundation, which assists in the empowerment and elevation of underserved youth in Oakland. During the ceremony, Johnson recognized six other leaders and mentors as Pillars of Oakland for their impacts in the community and on his own journey.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

New acquisitions RB Chase Edmonds, OLB Jacob Martin excited for opportunity to join Broncos

"I'm just trying to learn the offense, put my best foot forward and capitalize on whatever role they've got for me here," Edmonds said.

news

With matchup with Titans on horizon, Broncos know they must string wins together to make playoff push

"In this league, to be able to get to where you want to go, you have to win a bunch of games in a row — whether it's in the beginning, whether it's in the end — to put yourself in position to get to the playoffs," HC Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning day to day, C Lloyd Cushenberry III to 'miss some time'

Additionally, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that tackle Cam Fleming is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a quad injury.

news

Under the Headset: An interview with Linebackers Coach Peter Hansen

We recently sat down with Hansen to discuss his players' strong communication on the field, Jonas Griffith's development, learning from his father's storied coaching career and more.

news

Player Q&A: Corliss Waitman reflects on his international childhood, a promising start to his Broncos career and more

Before practice recently, we sat down with Waitman to talk about his childhood in Europe, what it was like to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and more.

news

Way Back When: The bye week

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the history of the bye week in pro football.

news

Mile High Morning: Where the Broncos' offense will aim to improve down the stretch in 2022

The win over Jacksonville was a sign of resilience — the team climbed out of a pair of deficits to snap a four-game skid — and it may have suggested future success for the Broncos' offense.

news

Empower Field at Mile High to host Denver Elections Division's Mobile Voting Unit on Friday and Saturday

On Friday from 8-10 a.m., Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will greet voters on site.

news

Mile High Morning: Where the Broncos can make key improvements after the bye week

"It's so important for this team to battle together throughout everything," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "That's the adversity that you go through in this game."

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning shares a glimpse into his game plan with Omaha Productions

"I never had a plan for what I wanted to do after I finished playing because I never had time to think about it," Manning told Axios.

news

DE Dre'Mont Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after win over Jacksonville

Jones recorded three tackles for loss and a sack in Denver's win against the Jaguars.

Advertising