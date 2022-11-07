Mile High Morning: The Athletic predicts Greg Dulcich, Dre'Mont Jones primed to take off for Broncos in second half of season

The Lead

After a restful bye week, the Broncos will look to go on a run in the second half of the season. With nine games remaining, anything is possible — and The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider laid out several predictions for how Denver's final nine games will turn out.

Greg Dulcich has provided a spark for the Broncos' offense through his first three games after starting the season on injured reserve, and Kosmider predicts that the young tight end will make the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team.

"Heading into Week 9, Dulcich led all rookie tight ends in receiving yards with 182 in three games played," Kosmider wrote. "Isaiah Likely of the Ravens ranked second at 181 yards — in eight games. Among rookie tight ends with at least two targets, Dulcich ranks first in air yards per target at 13.2. He has been a bonafide weapon in the downfield passing game, and the Broncos had the bye week to create even more opportunities for the 22-year-old to impact the game plan."

Kosmider noted that Dulcich ranks second in the league in yards per reception with 15.17, and the rookie could continue to rise in the leaderboards through the second half of the season.

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones has also put on a show through the first half, totaling 5.5 sacks in eight games. Kosmider predicts that Jones will finish the season with 11 sacks and earn his first Pro Bowl berth.

"Jones, a third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, is playing on the fourth and final season of his rookie contract and is angling for a massive extension," Kosmider wrote. "He has been one of the most effective interior pass rushers in the NFL this season and is coming off a performance against the Jaguars — seven tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one perfect British tea sack celebration — that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.