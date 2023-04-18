Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Terrell Davis looks to bring Mile High Salute back to Mexico City on Broncos' draft tour

Apr 18, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

As General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton orchestrate the Broncos' strategy during next week's NFL Draft, the Broncos will also be putting in work in Mexico.

Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer will be among a Broncos contingent that is set to travel to Mexico City and Monterrey for the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced Monday.

Davis and Plummer will participate in a press conference and flag football clinics and fan fests — and they'll help announce a Day 3 pick on Saturday.

"It's really going down there to promote the Broncos, and I think they have a lot of fans in Mexico," Davis told The Denver Gazette. "I was asked to go down there and it was a no-brainer. I'm a Bronco through and through. To be able to help be an ambassador for the brand is awesome."

Davis' last trip to Mexico City came in 1997, when he carried the ball four times in a preseason game against the Dolphins at Estadio Azteca. The game was just weeks after Davis debuted his patented Mile High Salute, and he said it could make a return appearance next week.

"I might have to roll out the salute," Davis said. "I might have to bring it back down there and teach all the kids at football, when they score a touchdown, to do the Mile High Salute."

For more on the Broncos' trip to Mexico City and Monterrey, click here.

In a recent mailbag, The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel took a look at several Broncos who could take a step forward in 2023. Gabriel mentioned multiple names, including second-year tight end Greg Dulcich.

