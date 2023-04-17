Broncos to host multiple youth football activations in Mexico over NFL Draft weekend (April 28-30)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will host multiple youth football activations in Mexico over NFL Draft weekend, the team announced.

Broncos Alumni Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis and quarterback Jake Plummer, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will visit Mexico City and Monterrey for the three-day tour.

The tour will kick off with a press conference featuring Broncos executives in Mexico City. Throughout the weekend the team will host youth football activations, a safety clinic, and two fan fests presented by Bud Light.

On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, a Broncos pick will be announced live in Mexico City by Davis, Plummer and Diana Flores. Flores is the quarterback for the Mexico Women's National Flag Football Team and Flag Football Global Ambassador for the NFL.

The Broncos are collaborating with Tecnológico de Monterrey on the tour as part of the university's 80th anniversary celebration and the organizations' shared goal in promoting youth athletic development.

Please see below for a detailed breakdown of each day's activities.

Friday, April 28 (Mexico City)

Denver Broncos and NFL executives will be made available at a press conference on Friday, April 28 in Mexico City. The availability will highlight the team's scheduled events for the weekend, how it plans to support and engage with youth year-round and the continued commitment to the NFL's International Home Market Area program.

Saturday, April 29 (Mexico City)

Located at Tec de Monterrey's Santa Fe campus, the Broncos will host a flag football clinic, in conjunction with RCX Sports, the NFL's official operation partner of NFL FLAG. Davis, Plummer and Miles the Mascot will take participants through a variety of skills tests and drills at Estadio Borregos. The team will also host a fan fest, presented by Bud Light in the area that will feature photo opportunities, games, food and drinks.

That evening, Diana Flores, 2022 World Games gold medalist for Mexico's National Flag Football Team, will announce the Broncos' draft pick alongside Davis and Plummer. A native of CDMX, and current student at Tec de Monterrey, Flores starred in the NFL's Super Bowl LVII campaign "Run With It", which highlighted flag football and iconic female sports figures.

Sunday, April 30 (Monterrey)

The team will travel to Monterrey to host a safety clinic at Estadio Banorte—the home field of Tec's Borregos football team. With hundreds of scheduled participants, the clinic will focus on proper tackling techniques, flag football skills stations and overall player wellness.

For those not participating in the clinic, the Broncos will host a Carne Asada, presented by Bud Light. The event will feature games, music, barbecue, photo opportunities and more.