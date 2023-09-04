Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: TE Greg Dulcich discusses goals for 2023 season and HC Sean Payton's offense

Sep 04, 2023 at 09:15 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230904_Dulcich

The Lead

Tight end Greg Dulcich has picked up steam as a breakout candidate this offseason, from both on-field and fantasy football perspectives. Dulcich, though, is looking to contribute any way he can and elevate the Broncos' performance in his second season.

In an interview with Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Dulcich discussed his approach to the upcoming season.

"Regardless, I'm going to go out and play as well as I can," Dulcich told the Post. "Do what the team asks me to do. I think you can't get too caught up in, 'Yeah, breakout year,' and individual stuff."

Dulcich is one of four tight ends in an eclectic and talented group that includes Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz and undrafted rookie Nate Adkins. Head Coach Sean Payton has indicated that Dulcich could see time in the “Joker” role to capitalize on his physical blocking style and playmaking ability in the receiving game.

To acclimate to the system, Dulcich has been watching game tape from past Payton offenses in New Orleans, along with his fellow tight ends.

"A lot of the film we end up watching is Saints film," Dulcich said. "The success that they've had in this offense obviously is off the charts. … In the tight end room, we watch all that stuff. You've gotta be able to obviously read coverages and understand defenses and know the soft spots in the zone (coverage) and also just fundamentally how to beat man."

Dulcich knows that even with the learning curve, expectations are high for this year's Broncos offense. Those adjustments have required him to bring a diligent approach to training camp and his role on the field.

"This offense has very high standards, because of the success they had (in New Orleans)," Dulcich said. "They know how this thing is supposed to go. So it's kind of on us to, I guess, pick things up and understand exactly what they want."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com picks TE Greg Dulcich as Broncos' candidate to reach first Pro Bowl

The second-year tight end flashed star potential in his rookie year and the preseason.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com looks back at impact of Broncos QB John Elway and the quarterback class of 1983

An NFL.com feature explores the accomplishments and impact of the quarterbacks of the 1983 NFL Draft.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams listed among fantasy football breakout candidates in 2023

Williams is looking to return to his 2021 form under new Head Coach Sean Payton.
news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons selected to ESPN's list of top 100 NFL players

The two players added to their offseason honors with top 100 rankings in ESPN's poll.
news

Mile High Morning: Yahoo Sports picks WR Marvin Mims Jr. as a fantasy sleeper to draft

Mims' progress in training camp has impressed coaches and could merit fantasy football consideration.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rushing attack selected as one of eight units to watch in 2023

The Athletic chose Denver's ground game as a unit that could continue its 2022 momentum.
news

Mile High Morning: Sean Payton details why it was important for the Broncos to include alumni at practice

Head Coach Sean Payton referred to the Broncos' past and present players as "the lifeblood of your program."
news

Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High ranked as one of the NFL's top 10 stadiums

In a poll of The Athletic's NFL writers, Empower Field landed at No. 9 out of 30 NFL stadiums.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL historians unanimously choose Randy Gradishar as deserving of Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination

If Hall of Fame voter Clark Judge's poll of seven NFL historians and one former NFL executive is any indication, Broncos Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar may finally be heading to Canton.
news

Mile High Morning: DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi discusses journey from Nigeria to the Broncos' defensive line

In a Washington Post feature, Ndubuisi talks about how YouTube football videos sparked his interest in the NFL.
news

Mile High Morning: Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. receives special message from Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson

In a segment with Fanatics, Mims received wisdom and an autographed gift from the legendary Lions receiver.
Advertising