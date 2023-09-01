Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: NFL.com picks TE Greg Dulcich as Broncos' candidate to reach first Pro Bowl

Sep 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

The Broncos are entering the 2023 season with past Pro Bowl selections and postseason experience on both sides of the ball, but continuing to develop their young talent will be a key theme of the season.

In an article on NFL.com, author Kevin Patra selected one first-time Pro Bowl candidate for each AFC team, and his choice for the Broncos was one of Denver's most dynamic playmakers on offense: tight end Greg Dulcich. In his rookie season, Dulcich caught 33 passes for 411 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Patra sees the potential for the UCLA product to become one of the league's premier young tight ends.

"It's pure projection to predict Dulcich will make a massive leap after catching 33 passes for 411 yards and two TDs in his rookie season," Patra wrote. "But the talent is there. The TE owns dynamic run-after-catch and vertical ability to become a force in Sean Payton's offense."

The Broncos have versatile options at both the wide receiver and tight end positions, including wide receiver Courtland Sutton and tight ends Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz. But with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy currently battling a hamstring injury, Dulcich could play a more significant role in the passing game until Jeudy returns.

"With depth questions at receiver, Dulcich could earn more targets early in the season on his way to a breakout sophomore campaign," Patra wrote.

With a breakout season, Dulcich could follow in the path of cornerback Pat Surtain II, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod as a second-year player last season.

