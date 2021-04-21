Mile High Morning: Super Bowl 50 champion and 'No-Fly Zone' safety T.J. Ward announces retirement

In Super Bowl 50, Ward was nothing short of stellar as he picked off a pass, made seven tackles and recovered the fumble in the final minutes that set up the Broncos' game-clinching touchdown.

"Thank you to the Denver Broncos for an amazing three years," Ward said. "It was a pleasure playing for such an amazing organization! Winning the Lombardi Trophy was the highlight of my career. No Fly!"

After Ward and the Broncos parted ways following the 2016 season, he spent 2017 with the Buccaneers and appeared in 12 games. In 2020, Ward returned to the NFL ranks as a practice-squad signing by the Cardinals, but he did not appear in a game.

"We each have our own journey in this life and in this sport, and I proudly followed mine until my football path was complete," Ward said in a statement. "Regardless of the ups and downs, I stayed the course. Football is in my blood. I would play as long as I was able. In the end, I wasn't allowed to play anymore."