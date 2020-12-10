Super Bowl 50 champion Darian Stewart announces NFL retirement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Super Bowl 50 champion Darian Stewart is calling it a career.

The former Broncos safety who played in Denver for four seasons was a key member of the "No-Fly Zone" secondary and made one Pro Bowl during his 10-year NFL career before announcing his retirement on Thursday.

"Today I'm officially announcing my retirement," Stewart told Denver media. "I'm happy. I'm ready. This was the perfect time with COVID going on. I'm ready for the next journey."

Stewart was known for his hard-hitting style as a safety, and he also proved to be a talented ball hawk for Denver. In his 61 games as a Bronco, Stewart racked up 254 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, 24 pass breakups, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one sack and five quarterback hits.

"I always wanted to let them feel me anytime I came into a tackle," Stewart said. "I always tried to go for the big hit."

The former South Carolina standout entered the league as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons in St. Louis with the Rams before one season with Baltimore.

He arrived in Denver in 2015 as a free agent, signing to fill the last open starting spot in the secondary as part of a talented group that also featured three Pro Bowlers in Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr. and T.J. Ward.

Almost immediately, Stewart proved to also be a capable game-changer in his own right, as he sealed victory for the Broncos in the 2015 season opener when he intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. By the end of the season, Stewart had broken up 10 passes, a total that tied for second on the team.

"I knew what I was stepping into, and I knew I was able to deliver," Stewart said. "[Former Head] Coach [Gary] Kubiak knew. He trusted me. He knew what I was capable of. He worked alongside me the previous year in Baltimore. … Being under [former DC] Wade Phillips' defense, that allowed me to play that much faster and make plays from Game 1."

During the Broncos' stellar postseason run in which they faced Steelers, Patriots and Panthers — three of the league's top four teams in points scored that year — Stewart was indispensable. He picked off a pass by Tom Brady in the AFC Championship, and in the Super Bowl, he had a sack, three tackles, a quarterback hit, two pass breakups and forced a fumble.