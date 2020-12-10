Denver Broncos | News

Super Bowl 50 champion Darian Stewart announces NFL retirement

Dec 10, 2020 at 11:25 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

201210_stew2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Super Bowl 50 champion Darian Stewart is calling it a career.

The former Broncos safety who played in Denver for four seasons was a key member of the "No-Fly Zone" secondary and made one Pro Bowl during his 10-year NFL career before announcing his retirement on Thursday.

"Today I'm officially announcing my retirement," Stewart told Denver media. "I'm happy. I'm ready. This was the perfect time with COVID going on. I'm ready for the next journey."

Stewart was known for his hard-hitting style as a safety, and he also proved to be a talented ball hawk for Denver. In his 61 games as a Bronco, Stewart racked up 254 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, 24 pass breakups, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one sack and five quarterback hits.

"I always wanted to let them feel me anytime I came into a tackle," Stewart said. "I always tried to go for the big hit."

The former South Carolina standout entered the league as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons in St. Louis with the Rams before one season with Baltimore.

He arrived in Denver in 2015 as a free agent, signing to fill the last open starting spot in the secondary as part of a talented group that also featured three Pro Bowlers in Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr. and T.J. Ward.

Almost immediately, Stewart proved to also be a capable game-changer in his own right, as he sealed victory for the Broncos in the 2015 season opener when he intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. By the end of the season, Stewart had broken up 10 passes, a total that tied for second on the team.

"I knew what I was stepping into, and I knew I was able to deliver," Stewart said. "[Former Head] Coach [Gary] Kubiak knew. He trusted me. He knew what I was capable of. He worked alongside me the previous year in Baltimore. … Being under [former DC] Wade Phillips' defense, that allowed me to play that much faster and make plays from Game 1."

During the Broncos' stellar postseason run in which they faced Steelers, Patriots and Panthers — three of the league's top four teams in points scored that year — Stewart was indispensable. He picked off a pass by Tom Brady in the AFC Championship, and in the Super Bowl, he had a sack, three tackles, a quarterback hit, two pass breakups and forced a fumble.

In the three years that followed, the soft-spoken safety continued to play at a high level.

The year after Super Bowl 50, Stewart helped Denver's "No-Fly Zone" keep its league-leading standing in pass defense. In a Pro Bowl campaign, he picked off three passes, broke up six total, forced one fumble, recovered a fumble, made 68 total tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage, and had two quarterback hits. That season included probably the best game of his career, a Week 10 game against Drew Brees and the Saints. Stewart intercepted two passes and recovered one fumble, a performance that made him the first Bronco since Deltha O'Neal in 2001 to finish a game with three takeaways.

In his last two seasons with the Broncos in 2017 and 2018, Stewart totaled five interceptions, recovered a fumble and had a sack.

During his time in Denver, Stewart also founded Stewart Standouts Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization focused on helping underprivileged children with opportunities to pursue academic and athletic goals.

He is now the second member of the "No-Fly Zone" to announce his retirement from the NFL in recent months, joining Talib, who made his announcement in September.

"Make sure you maximize that moment you get an opportunity," Stewart said in his Instagram post announcing his decision. "Nothing is ever given, and everything is always earned. I'm hanging up my cleats and taking off my helmet. On to the next chapter."

Through the Years: Darian Stewart's Broncos career in photos

During Darian Stewart's four years with the Broncos, he helped form the "No-Fly Zone" secondary with his hard-hitting style and ability to make game-changing plays.

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore (80) in the end zone with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO September13, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
1 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore (80) in the end zone with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO September13, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore (80) in the end zone during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
2 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore (80) in the end zone during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates his fourth quarter interception sealing a victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO September13, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
3 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates his fourth quarter interception sealing a victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO September13, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) recovers a Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) fumble during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
4 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) recovers a Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) fumble during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates his recovery of a Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) fumble during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
5 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates his recovery of a Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) fumble during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
The Denver Broncos secondary takes the field before action against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 4, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
6 / 85

The Denver Broncos secondary takes the field before action against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 4, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) tackles Oakland Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) on 3 yard reception during 2nd quarter action in the NFL game at O.Co Coliseum in Oakland,CA October 11, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
7 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) tackles Oakland Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) on 3 yard reception during 2nd quarter action in the NFL game at O.Co Coliseum in Oakland,CA October 11, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) and Danny Trevathan (59) tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) on a 2 yard carry during second quarter action in the NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN November 8, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
8 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) and Danny Trevathan (59) tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) on a 2 yard carry during second quarter action in the NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN November 8, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is upended by Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) on a 3 yard reception during second quarter action in the NFL game at Denver,CO. November 29, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)
9 / 85

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is upended by Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) on a 3 yard reception during second quarter action in the NFL game at Denver,CO. November 29, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) tackles Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) during first quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
10 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) tackles Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) during first quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) hits Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) for no gain during third quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
11 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) hits Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) for no gain during third quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) makes the stop during first quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 17, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
12 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) makes the stop during first quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 17, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) reacts after intercpeing the ball during second quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Conference Championship Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
13 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) reacts after intercpeing the ball during second quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Conference Championship Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart and Peyton Manning take a photo together during Media Night at SAP center in Santa Clara, Calif. for SuperBowl 50 February 1, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
14 / 85

Darian Stewart and Peyton Manning take a photo together during Media Night at SAP center in Santa Clara, Calif. for SuperBowl 50 February 1, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) gestures after posing for team photos before an NFL football walk through practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
15 / 85

Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) gestures after posing for team photos before an NFL football walk through practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) looks for an incomplete pass call during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
16 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) looks for an incomplete pass call during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during first quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during first quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) knocks a ball away intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) during Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers , Sunday, February 6, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Broncos won 28-10. (Tom Hauck via AP)
18 / 85

Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) knocks a ball away intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) during Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers , Sunday, February 6, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Broncos won 28-10. (Tom Hauck via AP)

Tom Hauck
Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) walks off the field after Super Bowl 50 championship football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won the game 24-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)
19 / 85

Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) walks off the field after Super Bowl 50 championship football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won the game 24-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts
Darian Stewart celebrates at a rally following a parade through downtown Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016 in Denver. Fans crowded into Denver's downtown to salute the Broncos for the team's victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
20 / 85

Darian Stewart celebrates at a rally following a parade through downtown Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016 in Denver. Fans crowded into Denver's downtown to salute the Broncos for the team's victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski
Darian Stewart and his wife, Whitley, during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
21 / 85

Darian Stewart and his wife, Whitley, during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
T.J. Ward, David Bruton and Darian Stewart during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
22 / 85

T.J. Ward, David Bruton and Darian Stewart during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart and teammates during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
23 / 85

Darian Stewart and teammates during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) and Aqib Talib (21) defend on a pas play during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. September 8, 2016.
24 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) and Aqib Talib (21) defend on a pas play during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. September 8, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) enters the field during player introductions prior to the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. September 18, 2016.
25 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) enters the field during player introductions prior to the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. September 18, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
26 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart during pregame action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
27 / 85

Darian Stewart during pregame action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) carries the ball after an interception during third quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
28 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) carries the ball after an interception during third quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates after an interception during third quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
29 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates after an interception during third quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
30 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) celebrates his first of three interceptions in the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.(Photo:© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
31 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) celebrates his first of three interceptions in the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.(Photo:© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) is all smiles after Denver defeated the New Orleans Saints 25-23 in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.
32 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) is all smiles after Denver defeated the New Orleans Saints 25-23 in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) celebrates with teammates in the locker room as he received a game ball after Denver defeated New Orleans 25-23 in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.
33 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) celebrates with teammates in the locker room as he received a game ball after Denver defeated New Orleans 25-23 in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Safety Darian Stewart (26), his wife, Whitley, and their daughter, Hayden, at Stewart's contract extension signing in Pat Bowlen's conference room on November 26, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
34 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26), his wife, Whitley, and their daughter, Hayden, at Stewart's contract extension signing in Pat Bowlen's conference room on November 26, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Safety Darian Stewart (26), his wife, Whitley, and their daughter, Hayden, at a November 28, 2016 media session for his contract extension. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
35 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26), his wife, Whitley, and their daughter, Hayden, at a November 28, 2016 media session for his contract extension. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) tackles DeAndre' Washington (33) on an 8-yard carry during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. January 1, 2017.
36 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) tackles DeAndre' Washington (33) on an 8-yard carry during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. January 1, 2017.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
The Broncos' six 2017 Pro Bowl players -- cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25), outside linebacker Von Miller (58), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10), cornerback Aqib Talib (21), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and safety Darian Stewart (26) -- at the first day of the AFC's Pro Bowl practices on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
37 / 85

The Broncos' six 2017 Pro Bowl players -- cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25), outside linebacker Von Miller (58), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10), cornerback Aqib Talib (21), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and safety Darian Stewart (26) -- at the first day of the AFC's Pro Bowl practices on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Safety Darian Stewart (26) and his daughter, Hayden, during Day 2 of Pro Bowl practices on Thursday, January 26, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
38 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) and his daughter, Hayden, during Day 2 of Pro Bowl practices on Thursday, January 26, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Safety Darian Stewart (26) at 2017 Pro Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
39 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) at 2017 Pro Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Cornerback Aqib Talib (21) and safety Darian Stewart (26) at 2017 Pro Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
40 / 85

Cornerback Aqib Talib (21) and safety Darian Stewart (26) at 2017 Pro Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Outside linebacker Von Miller (58), cornerback Aqib Talib (21) and safety Darian Stewart (26) at the 2017 Pro Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
41 / 85

Outside linebacker Von Miller (58), cornerback Aqib Talib (21) and safety Darian Stewart (26) at the 2017 Pro Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Safety Darian Stewart (26) screams during an afternoon team walkthrough on April 25, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
42 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) screams during an afternoon team walkthrough on April 25, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Cornerback Aqib Talib (21), safety T.J. Ward (43), safety Darian Stewart (26) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) at the media broadcast network photoshoots on June 14, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
43 / 85

Cornerback Aqib Talib (21), safety T.J. Ward (43), safety Darian Stewart (26) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) at the media broadcast network photoshoots on June 14, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Safety Darian Stewart (26) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) at training camp practice on July 27, 2017, the first day of camp. (Ben Swanson)
44 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) at training camp practice on July 27, 2017, the first day of camp. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Safety Darian Stewart (26) ties his shoe as his helmet sits on a Gatorade cooler at a training camp practice on August 3, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
45 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) ties his shoe as his helmet sits on a Gatorade cooler at a training camp practice on August 3, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
49ers general manager and former Broncos safety John Lynch talks with safety Darian Stewart (26) at a joint practice with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 16, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
46 / 85

49ers general manager and former Broncos safety John Lynch talks with safety Darian Stewart (26) at a joint practice with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 16, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Cornerback Aqib Talib (21), cornerback Bradley Roby (29), safety Darian Stewart (26) at a joint practice with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 17, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
47 / 85

Cornerback Aqib Talib (21), cornerback Bradley Roby (29), safety Darian Stewart (26) at a joint practice with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 17, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Ben Swanson
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during pregame against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, August 19, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
48 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during pregame against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, August 19, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during pregame action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
49 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during pregame action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) gets up after tackling Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during first quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
50 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) gets up after tackling Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during first quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates during an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia)
51 / 85

Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates during an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia)

Ric Tapia/AP2017
Safety Darian Stewart (26) high-fives a student at Fuel Up to Play 60's 2017 Fuel Greatness Touchdown Recognition event on October 24, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
52 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) high-fives a student at Fuel Up to Play 60's 2017 Fuel Greatness Touchdown Recognition event on October 24, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31), nose tackle Zach Kerr (92) and linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) react after safety Darian Stewart (26) intercepts a pass in the end zone during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, October 30, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
53 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31), nose tackle Zach Kerr (92) and linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) react after safety Darian Stewart (26) intercepts a pass in the end zone during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, October 30, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus
Steve Atwater and Darian Stewart during practice at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, November 08, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
54 / 85

Steve Atwater and Darian Stewart during practice at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, November 08, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Safety Darian Stewart (26) at a walkthrough practice in Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on November 10, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
55 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) at a walkthrough practice in Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on November 10, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) enters the field with a soldier for the Salute to Service recognition during player introductions prior to action against the New England Patriots in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. November 12, 2017.
56 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) enters the field with a soldier for the Salute to Service recognition during player introductions prior to action against the New England Patriots in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. November 12, 2017.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., November 19, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
57 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., November 19, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) and Markus Jacobs action during practice at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, December 06, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
58 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) and Markus Jacobs action during practice at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, December 06, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Safety Darian Stewart (26) in the tunnel before player introductions before the Broncos' Week 14 game against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 10, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
59 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) in the tunnel before player introductions before the Broncos' Week 14 game against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 10, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates with cornerback Aqib Talib (21) after an interception during second quarter action against the New York Jets during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., December 10, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
60 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates with cornerback Aqib Talib (21) after an interception during second quarter action against the New York Jets during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., December 10, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart action during team workouts at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, April 17, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
61 / 85

Darian Stewart action during team workouts at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, April 17, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Outside linebacker Von Miller (58) talks with safety Darian Stewart (26) on the sideline during the 10th and final day of OTAs on June 7, 2018 at UCHealth Training Center.
62 / 85

Outside linebacker Von Miller (58) talks with safety Darian Stewart (26) on the sideline during the 10th and final day of OTAs on June 7, 2018 at UCHealth Training Center.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos
Safety Darian Stewart (26) during the eighth day of training camp on August 5, 2018, at UCHealth Training Center.
63 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) during the eighth day of training camp on August 5, 2018, at UCHealth Training Center.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos
Safety Darian Stewart (26) during player introductions at Broncos Stadium at Mile High before the Broncos' game against the Chicago Bears on August 18, 2018.
64 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) during player introductions at Broncos Stadium at Mile High before the Broncos' game against the Chicago Bears on August 18, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Safety Darian Stewart (26) player introductions at Broncos Stadium at Mile High before the Broncos' game against the Chicago Bears on August 18, 2018.
65 / 85

Safety Darian Stewart (26) player introductions at Broncos Stadium at Mile High before the Broncos' game against the Chicago Bears on August 18, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) during the NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
66 / 85

Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) during the NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart autographs a No Fly Zone shirt before the Broncos' preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on August 24, 2018.
67 / 85

Darian Stewart autographs a No Fly Zone shirt before the Broncos' preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on August 24, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) signs autographs for fans during the NFL preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, August 24, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
68 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) signs autographs for fans during the NFL preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, August 24, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo., September 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
69 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo., September 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart and his daughter Hayden during a family breakfast at UCHealth Training Center on September 15, 2018.
70 / 85

Darian Stewart and his daughter Hayden during a family breakfast at UCHealth Training Center on September 15, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo., September 16, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
71 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo., September 16, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart greets Hall of Fame Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis in the tunnel during team introductions before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018.
72 / 85

Darian Stewart greets Hall of Fame Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis in the tunnel during team introductions before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos
Darian Stewart's daughter Hayden during a family breakfast at UCHealth Training Center on September 30, 2018.
73 / 85

Darian Stewart's daughter Hayden during a family breakfast at UCHealth Training Center on September 30, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Darian Stewart in the tunnel during pregame warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018.
74 / 85

Darian Stewart in the tunnel during pregame warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) during the NFL regular season football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Broncos)
75 / 85

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) during the NFL regular season football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Broncos)

Ric Tapia/©Ric Tapia
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) during the NFL regular season football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Broncos)
76 / 85

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) during the NFL regular season football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Broncos)

Ric Tapia/©Ric Tapia
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during pre game action of the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 07, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
77 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during pre game action of the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 07, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart gives a salute during pregame warmups before the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on November 18, 2018.
78 / 85

Darian Stewart gives a salute during pregame warmups before the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on November 18, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the NFL regular season game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. The Broncos won 23-22. (Photo by Ric Tapia)
79 / 85

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the NFL regular season game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. The Broncos won 23-22. (Photo by Ric Tapia)

Ric Tapia/©Ric Tapia
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) tackles Los Angeles Chargers tight end Virgil Green (88) during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, California, November 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
80 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) tackles Los Angeles Chargers tight end Virgil Green (88) during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, California, November 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart cleats at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, November 23, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
81 / 85

Darian Stewart cleats at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, November 23, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Darian Stewart in the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018.
82 / 85

Darian Stewart in the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during first quarter action of the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 02, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
83 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during first quarter action of the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 02, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos' Darian Stewart examines the offense before the snap of the ball while in action during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 02, 2018. Photo by David Dermer
84 / 85

Denver Broncos' Darian Stewart examines the offense before the snap of the ball while in action during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 02, 2018. Photo by David Dermer

David Dermer/©David Dermer
Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) recovers a fumble during second quarter action of the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, December 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
85 / 85

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) recovers a fumble during second quarter action of the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, December 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
