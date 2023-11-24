Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning:  S P.J. Locke credits improved 'IQ of the game' for success in Year 4

Nov 24, 2023 at 09:51 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

Safety P.J. Locke returned to practice on Thursday, and he could play a critical role for the Broncos on Sunday if he's able to play against the Browns.

Locke, a fourth-year player, made the first two starts of his career this season during Kareem Jackson's absence — and he could be in line to fill in again.

In his two starts, Locke helped the Broncos' defense hold strong to kick-start Denver's winning streak. He intercepted Jordan Love at the end of the Broncos' win over the Packers, and he helped Denver shut down Buffalo's offense before he left a "Monday Night Football" win with his ankle injury.

As he reflected Thursday on what's allowed him to find success in his fourth season, Locke credited Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker and teammates like Jackson and Justin Simmons.

"Any questions that I have, they always answer them," Locke said.

Locke said the ability to self-evaluate and critique his own game has also been helpful, and he also credited extra meeting time with the coaching staff.

The key element to Locke's success, though, may simply be time on task.

"I think everything's just coming along," Locke said. "I'm starting to understand the game a lot more than I did previous years. That's the biggest thing for me: just the IQ of the game. It was just a lot of trial and error, so I guess now, it's clicking."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players dish out their Thanksgiving dinner favorites

Denver's players are amped up for great food offerings and quality time with family.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian describes versatility, playing style after consecutive games with a takeaway

McMillian recovered a fumble and picked off Minnesota's Josh Dobbs in the Broncos' win on Sunday.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL analyst Brian Baldinger breaks down major plays from Broncos' 'Sunday Night Football' victory

Baldinger took a closer look at Broncos' offensive and defensive highlights against the Vikings.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos counting on home-field advantage for prime-time clash against Vikings

Denver will look to challenge the visitors with a raucous environment at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

Mile High Morning: Former teammates, coaches describe DeMarcus Ware's impact in new 'A Football Life' documentary

Ware provided a veteran presence and major boost to the pass rush for Denver's run to Super Bowl 50.
news

Mile High Morning: Why Courtland Sutton's touchdown against Buffalo was no ordinary highlight

Sutton's catch was the least likely completion of the Next Gen Stats era and required heroics across the board.
news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting top ManningCast moments from Broncos' last-second win in Buffalo

Denver's wild win led to some memorable moments from the Manning brothers and their guests.
news

Mile High Morning: The Athletic names Marvin Mims Jr. as midseason All-Rookie team selection

A midseason article by The Athletic included Mims as the best special teamer among all rookies.
news

Mile High Morning: G Quinn Meinerz says offensive line finding cohesiveness and consistency

Meinerz also highlighted the Broncos' improvement in the run game and stopping opposing defensive lines.
news

Mile High Morning: Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown identifies CB Pat Surtain II as NFL's best cornerback

Brown selected Surtain as the league's best cornerback in a recent Fox Sports segment.
news

Mile High Morning: S Justin Simmons confident Broncos can continue winning ways after bye week

Simmons talked about Denver's momentum and outside linebacker Baron Browning's return on NFL Network.
