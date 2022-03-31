Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson shares inside look at private offseason workouts with new Broncos teammates

The Lead
After last week's glimpse at the workouts quarterback Russell Wilson hosted for several of his new Broncos teammates, he shared a more extensive look in a new vlog on his YouTube page that you won't want to miss.
The video includes appearances by Albert Okwuegbunam, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Andrew Beck, KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Garett Bolles, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien, and shows some of the tantalizing work that they put on the field in California during private workouts. After several months of the offseason, it sure is fun to see this kind of action, like Patrick's acrobatic touchdown catch.
But it's not all work and no play; later, we see Hinton, Bolles and Rypien playing pickleball while Sutton, Patrick and Hamler shoot hoops. Sutton, who also played basketball during his college days, certainly has some range on his jumper. Hamler, shooting underhanded though, not so much.
"Man, what a day," Wilson said. "We've just been getting after it every day. The mission is set in stone. We're trying to win the whole thing. We're trying to win the world championship. We're trying to win the Super Bowl, and it takes this kind of level of work. It takes this kind of dedication every day. Guys like Court and Tim are leading the way. It's been an amazing journey, so we're excited.
"It's just the beginning. We're putting the work in. Broncos Country, we're ready. We're ready. And we're getting ready, too. We're going to be that much better for you. Let's ride."
Below the Fold
ESPN's Jeff Legwold has put a spotlight on the greats of the NFL scouting world with a new project that tries to identify some of the most impactful people from the profession. Former Broncos scout Cornell Green made the cut in the section highlighting those who have "the eye" to identify great players.
"Cornell Green didn't play college football, he played basketball at Utah State before the Cowboys made him a defensive back and he went on to five Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl win," Legwold wrote. "Green also spent more than 40 years in the Broncos' personnel department, even as the team changed general managers, coaches, assistant coaches and many of the scouts around him.
"Mike Shanahan once said, 'If I can't remember something, I go ask Cornell ... he's got the eye.'"