Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson leads NFL in jersey sales in 2022, and a look at his European expedition

Jun 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220630_mhm

The Lead

Midway through the 2022 calendar year, Russell Wilson is atop the league in jersey sales.

According to NFL Shop, Wilson is beating out Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Raiders receiver Davante Adams, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who round out the top five.

In addition to this, Wilson's superstardom can be seen in his trip overseas to the French Riviera and the United Kingdom.

Wilson first visited the south of France as part of the Cannes Lions festival alongside Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum Jr., NFL Media personality Kimmi Chex and NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis.

Then he visited Monaco, where he trained at AS Monaco's facilities.

And then most recently, Wilson went to London for a meet-and-greet. Wilson and the Broncos, of course, will be returning to London in October to take on the Jaguars in the franchise's first game in the UK since 2010.

Below the Fold

As we continue to remember Marlin Briscoe, Andscape's William C. Rhoden wrote a terrific tribute to the legendary pioneer.

"It's difficult to know how — or even if — you'll be remembered," Rhoden wrote. "But during one of our last conversations, Briscoe indicated that he understood the importance of opening a door more than five decades ago during a five-game stretch when he gave the league a glimpse of the future."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' debates whether the Broncos' running back tandem is the league's best

"Every time they get the ball … they're punishing you and they're doing it with a smile," Will Selva said.

news

Mile High Morning: Remembering the trailblazing Bronco Marlin Briscoe

Briscoe, who died at the age of 76, was best known as the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL and as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players celebrate Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship

Like most Denver residents, Broncos players were thrilled to see the Avs take home the Cup.

news

Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus ranks Jerry Jeudy as top breakout candidate among third-year players

Could Jeudy fill a role similar to the one Doug Baldwin had in Seattle?

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos celebrate Colorado Avalanche's overtime Game 4 win in the Stanley Cup Final

"Bring that cup back to where it belongs!!" Garett Bolles tweeted.

news

Mile High Morning: Why working with Russell Wilson has been particularly meaningful for Kendall Hinton

"That was somebody I always followed coming up," Hinton told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. "So this is pretty unreal."

news

Mile High Morning: How favorable is the Broncos' situation for new head coach Nathaniel Hackett?

"Denver has the potential to make a worst-to-first leap in the AFC West standings," Bucky Brooks wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Russell Wilson be the top quarterback in fantasy football in 2022?

"In Denver, the sky is the limit for Wilson," ESPN's Eric Moody wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson suit up in Rockies' purple pinstripes for Season 3 of 'Peyton's Places'

The two were apparently recording segments for the upcoming season of "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+.

news

Mile High Morning: Terrell Davis evaluates Broncos' addition of Russell Wilson, 'one of the best in the game'

In an interview with The Coloradoan, the Pro Football Hall of Famer described how Wilson's leadership may be just as important as his skill.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Adam Rank predicting a division title for the Broncos in 2022

"Here's the best-case scenario: Russell Wilson is 'The Man' and proves to be the missing piece for the Broncos this year," Rank said

Advertising