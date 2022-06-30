Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson leads NFL in jersey sales in 2022, and a look at his European expedition

The Lead
Midway through the 2022 calendar year, Russell Wilson is atop the league in jersey sales.
According to NFL Shop, Wilson is beating out Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Raiders receiver Davante Adams, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who round out the top five.
In addition to this, Wilson's superstardom can be seen in his trip overseas to the French Riviera and the United Kingdom.
Wilson first visited the south of France as part of the Cannes Lions festival alongside Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum Jr., NFL Media personality Kimmi Chex and NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis.
Then he visited Monaco, where he trained at AS Monaco's facilities.
And then most recently, Wilson went to London for a meet-and-greet. Wilson and the Broncos, of course, will be returning to London in October to take on the Jaguars in the franchise's first game in the UK since 2010.
Below the Fold
As we continue to remember Marlin Briscoe, Andscape's William C. Rhoden wrote a terrific tribute to the legendary pioneer.
"It's difficult to know how — or even if — you'll be remembered," Rhoden wrote. "But during one of our last conversations, Briscoe indicated that he understood the importance of opening a door more than five decades ago during a five-game stretch when he gave the league a glimpse of the future."