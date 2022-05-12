Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson is 'the piece that we needed,' John Elway says

The Lead

With the trade that brought Russell Wilson to Denver, the Broncos have returned to the high expectations that comes with having an elite quarterback, and perhaps no one understands that as well as the legendary Broncos quarterback and current front office executive John Elway.

At a press conference announcing the 2024 BMW Championship golf tournament, Elway spoke about Wilson's arrival and how it's changed the trajectory for the franchise in these early months.

"There's no question," Elway said. "I think he's kind of the piece that we needed. We had a good football team around him, and I think that George [Paton] did a tremendous job of putting that deal together and getting him up here. I know it's great to see the fan base energized again, and we've got a chance to compete in that AFC West, which obviously is going to be tough."

Competition within the division will be at a level that hasn't been seen in a long time, as each team in the division has a top-notch quarterback under center.

"It makes it tough," Elway said. "And the thing is, they're young, too. That's what makes it even tougher. But it'll make it exciting here for the fans in Denver. Hopefully we can figure out how to get to the top of the AFC West."

To do that, Elway cautioned, the Broncos will have to ensure they maintain their availability on the field.