Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson suit up in Rockies' purple pinstripes for Season 3 of 'Peyton's Places'

Jun 17, 2022 at 09:00 AM
The Broncos' summer break has begun, and Russell Wilson spent his first day at the ballpark with a dear friend.

However, unlike most of us, Wilson was actually on the baseball diamond at Coors Field. He was with Peyton Manning and they were both in full Rockies uniforms. The two were apparently recording segments for the upcoming season of "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+.

The two have longstanding connections to the Rockies. Wilson, who threw out the first pitch at the Rockies' Opening Day game, was drafted by the Rockies in the 2010 MLB Draft. Manning, meanwhile, visited Coors Field at least a couple of times over the years to hang out with former college teammate and former Rockies player Todd Helton. Manning also threw out the first pitch at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

In the newest edition of Adam Schein's "The Schein Nine" column, the NFL.com writer placed the Broncos third on his ranking of teams most likely to end their playoff drought.

"Denver's a proud franchise, and this six-year drought is the Broncos' longest playoff-free stretch since the 1970s," Schein wrote. "But Russell Wilson changes everything. The nine-time Pro Bowler gives this team credence, juice, hope and a totally new culture."

