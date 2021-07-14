Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning throws the first pitch at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Below the Fold

In other, decidedly more nerdy, football news, Pro Football Reference has added pre-1982 sack statistics to their database. Since the NFL didn't start tracking sacks as an official stat until 1982, prolific sack artists from the league's first decades went uncredited in sack rankings — until now. These numbers may still be unofficial, but they are the work of nearly 30 years of research. Among former Broncos, the person most affected by this is Lyle Alzado, whose 112 career sacks rank 34th all time on PFR’s unofficial leaderboard.