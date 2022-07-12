Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson make ESPN's top-10 position rankings

The Lead

As ESPN continues to roll out its position-by-position rankings voted on NFL executives, players and coaches, the Broncos have had more players appear on the list besides top-rated safety Justin Simmons.

After just one year in the NFL, Pat Surtain II made the cut at cornerback, earning a spot at No. 7. As impressive as that is, some of the voters apparently think much higher of Surtain, as ESPN notes that at least one voter placed him No. 1 overall.

"He's a star," an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN.

Surtain is the youngest player on the cornerback list and the only second-year corner on it.