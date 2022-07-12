Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson make ESPN's top-10 position rankings

The Lead
As ESPN continues to roll out its position-by-position rankings voted on NFL executives, players and coaches, the Broncos have had more players appear on the list besides top-rated safety Justin Simmons.
After just one year in the NFL, Pat Surtain II made the cut at cornerback, earning a spot at No. 7. As impressive as that is, some of the voters apparently think much higher of Surtain, as ESPN notes that at least one voter placed him No. 1 overall.
"He's a star," an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN.
Surtain is the youngest player on the cornerback list and the only second-year corner on it.
"Dude's legit -- he's been good all of his life," a personnel evaluator told ESPN. "A unicorn in the sense that he's supremely talented, has great football IQ and works hard. The trifecta."
Below the Fold
Russell Wilson also made the top 10, coming in as the No. 8 quarterback.
"I think you'll see a rejuvenated Russ [with the Broncos]," an AFC personnel evaluator told ESPN. "They are tailoring things around him. He'll have more ownership of the offense and a good supporting cast. He will get his spot back."