Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons picked as NFL's top safety in 2022 by ESPN panel of executives, coaches and players

Jul 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220711_mhm

The Lead

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, ESPN has polled a panel of more than 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players to create top-10 rankings of players at each position.

On Saturday, the spotlight turned to the safety position, and Justin Simmons was placed atop the leaderboard.

"Simmons secured the top ranking this time around thanks to another season of consistent production and scheme versatility," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Coaches and execs say Simmons can do it all."

This is the first time Simmons has been No. 1 since ESPN started conducting these surveys in 2020. He was No. 7 that year and No. 2 in 2021.

"He can play deep in coverage, helps with the run and he can cover in man coverage on a tight end or a running back," an AFC scout told ESPN. "He's got the ideal range and size to handle everything."

Fowler notes that over the last three seasons, Simmons has a unique statistic in his favor: His 53.5 total disruptive dropbacks — a figure that includes interceptions, passes defensed and sacks — is the most in the league among safeties.

"If you're judging safety play by who's the most complete and checks the most boxes, he's that guy for me," a defensive coach told ESPN.

Below the Fold

Much has been made of the AFC West's collection of quarterback talent, but what about at wide receiver? CBS Sports' Jared Dubin writes that the division has the league's best wideouts, too.

"Sure, the AFC West lost Tyreek Hill," Dubin writes. "But it added [Raiders WR Davante] Adams, [Chiefs WRs JuJu] Smith-Schuster, [Marquez] Valdes-Scantling, and [Skyy] Moore, while retaining the [Chargers WRs Keenan] Allen-[Mike] Williams duo, [Raiders WR Hunter] Renfrow, and a Broncos wide receiver trio that is only beginning to scratch the surface of its potential and should reach a new level with Russell Wilson in town."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: The quotes that help make the Hall of Fame cases for Gradishar, Reeves and Shanahan

Each of the three have a great case, and over the years, many of the game's great players, coaches and reporters have said why.

news

Mile High Morning: Which Broncos team is the best in franchise history?

Denver has plenty of great teams to choose from, but one stands out from the rest.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos defense has 'a chance to be special,' Bradley Chubb says

Chubb also told Denver7's Troy Renck that he feels ready for a rebound season: "The dam has to break at some point."

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com projects two Broncos to make 2022 All-Rookie Team

"[Washington] will bring the excitement that Denver's special teams units have sorely lacked," Chad Reuter wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Tim Patrick be on the cusp of a Pro Bowl season?

"[N]o Denver pass-catcher has been more dependable in the last couple of years than Patrick," Nick Shook wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson leads NFL in jersey sales in 2022, and a look at his European expedition

Just a few months into his tenure as a Bronco, Wilson is already leading the league in one category.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' debates whether the Broncos' running back tandem is the league's best

"Every time they get the ball … they're punishing you and they're doing it with a smile," Will Selva said.

news

Mile High Morning: Remembering the trailblazing Bronco Marlin Briscoe

Briscoe, who died at the age of 76, was best known as the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL and as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players celebrate Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship

Like most Denver residents, Broncos players were thrilled to see the Avs take home the Cup.

news

Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus ranks Jerry Jeudy as top breakout candidate among third-year players

Could Jeudy fill a role similar to the one Doug Baldwin had in Seattle?

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos celebrate Colorado Avalanche's overtime Game 4 win in the Stanley Cup Final

"Bring that cup back to where it belongs!!" Garett Bolles tweeted.

Advertising