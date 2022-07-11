Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons picked as NFL's top safety in 2022 by ESPN panel of executives, coaches and players

The Lead

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, ESPN has polled a panel of more than 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players to create top-10 rankings of players at each position.

On Saturday, the spotlight turned to the safety position, and Justin Simmons was placed atop the leaderboard.

"Simmons secured the top ranking this time around thanks to another season of consistent production and scheme versatility," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Coaches and execs say Simmons can do it all."

This is the first time Simmons has been No. 1 since ESPN started conducting these surveys in 2020. He was No. 7 that year and No. 2 in 2021.

"He can play deep in coverage, helps with the run and he can cover in man coverage on a tight end or a running back," an AFC scout told ESPN. "He's got the ideal range and size to handle everything."

Fowler notes that over the last three seasons, Simmons has a unique statistic in his favor: His 53.5 total disruptive dropbacks — a figure that includes interceptions, passes defensed and sacks — is the most in the league among safeties.