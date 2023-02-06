Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

The Lead

The Broncos are set to start the week by introducing Sean Payton as the team's new head coach with a press conference on Monday, and you can count the franchise's lone 2022 Pro Bowler as one of the many people excited for him to get to work.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II will enter the 2023 season with Payton as his third head coach in as many years, but Payton boasts extensive head-coaching experience and an exceptional track record of success. Because of that combination, Surtain told DenverBroncos.com that he believes Payton can put the Broncos back in playoff contention.

"I feel like Sean is a great hire," Surtain said. "Obviously, he's been in this league before. He knows what it takes to get to that big stage.

"… I know Sean's going to do great things with the team and just provide leadership to the team. I'm looking forward to going to work for him."