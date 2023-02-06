Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

Feb 06, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

The Broncos are set to start the week by introducing Sean Payton as the team's new head coach with a press conference on Monday, and you can count the franchise's lone 2022 Pro Bowler as one of the many people excited for him to get to work.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II will enter the 2023 season with Payton as his third head coach in as many years, but Payton boasts extensive head-coaching experience and an exceptional track record of success. Because of that combination, Surtain told DenverBroncos.com that he believes Payton can put the Broncos back in playoff contention.

"I feel like Sean is a great hire," Surtain said. "Obviously, he's been in this league before. He knows what it takes to get to that big stage.

"… I know Sean's going to do great things with the team and just provide leadership to the team. I'm looking forward to going to work for him."

As Payton begins his work, he can do so with confidence in the back end of his defense. In just his second season, Surtain was considered one of the two best cornerbacks in the league by NFL peers and media alike. If Payton can couple that with one of his patented high-powered offenses, Surtain and the Broncos should be in good shape next season.

In other NFL news, the Senior Bowl took place over the weekend, showcasing some of the top NFL hopefuls. To get a jump on NFL Draft coverage, here's five takeaways from NFL.com's Eric Edholm.

