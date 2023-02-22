Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons among candidates for Madden Team of the Year

Feb 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
The Lead

Both Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons have received their share of recognition this year, but the accolades aren't quite finished.

EA Sports' Madden NFL has nominated 98 of the top players from last season as candidates for the Madden NFL 23 Team of the Year, and fans are in charge of voting for who makes the cut.

Surtain, a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler, is among the five candidates for CB1, joining Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey and Stephon Gilmore.

Simmons, who earned second-team All-Pro honors again this season, joins Antoine Winfield, Kevin Byard, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tyrann Mathieu as the candidates at safety.

Voting ends on Wednesday, Feb. 22, so don't wait! To vote for Surtain and Simmons, click here.

Below the Fold

Pro Football Focus' Arjun Menon and Brad Spielberger tried their hands at predicting where their top 50 free agents may land when the new league year begins. In their eyes, Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor could be a good fit for Denver.

"Taylor is a pending free agent generating a lot of buzz around the league, which is understandable considering he'll be just 25 years old through the first two months of the 2023 season and his 73.6 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past two seasons ranks eighth among right tackles," they wrote.

The Unclassifieds

