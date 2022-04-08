Mile High Morning: Nikola Jokic welcomes Russell Wilson, Ciara to Denver after Nuggets' win vs. Grizzlies

The Lead
As Russell Wilson gets acclimated in Denver, part of the process appears to be getting familiar with the other teams in town.
On Thursday night, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, headed downtown to take in the Nuggets' game against the Grizzlies, and over the course of the game, Wilson threw his first deep ball and got to get acquainted with the reigning NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic.
Jokic, who scored 35 points and recorded 16 rebounds, six assists and four steals, led the Nuggets to a 13-point win, which clinched a playoff berth. Then, after the game, the two met outside the locker room, with Jokic welcoming the Wilsons to Denver.
As he previously hinted, Wilson's sports tour will continue Friday as the Rockies host Opening Day against the Dodgers.
Below the Fold
After signing edge rusher Randy Gregory in free agency in March, the Broncos are hoping for big things from him and their pass rush in his first season in Denver. Just how big an impact is impossible to predict, but NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew gave it his best shot, envisioning a 10-sack season.
"With his speed and knack for getting into the backfield, Gregory should be a game-wrecker opposite Bradley Chubb for the Broncos -- and that's vital, given all of the offensive firepower added within the division," Jones-Drew wrote.