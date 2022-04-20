Mile High Morning: New ESPN mock draft from Kiper and McShay frontloads Broncos draft with defensive talent

Below the Fold

About a month ago, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke of the importance of having "a big stable" of running backs, and at this time, the team has just three — Javonte Williams, Mike Boone and Damarea Crockett — on the roster. While Denver could still sign a veteran in free agency, there is the possibility that the team could look to the draft to add to the position group.

To get a good breakdown of the talent at the position, look no further than former Pro Bowler Maurice Jones-Drew's ranking of the top running backs. Perhaps a mid-round prospect like Missouri's Tyler Badie would be a possible fit.