Where the Broncos' roster stands ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos return for the start of the voluntary offseason program, Denver's roster has begun to take shape.

General Manager George Paton will have a chance to add to their roster in a little more than two weeks when the 2022 NFL Draft begins, but the bones and foundation of this year's team appear largely in place.

There are still areas where Denver will look to add more talent, but Paton and Co. have filled a majority of the team's needs.

As Paton continues to tinker with the roster, here's a look at where the Broncos stand.

QUARTERBACK

The Broncos' biggest move of the offseason — and perhaps the biggest move anywhere in the league — came when they traded for Russell Wilson. For the first time in more than half a decade, the Broncos have a proven franchise quarterback in his prime — and Wilson should be the answer at this spot for a long time. Behind him, the team signed Josh Johnson to compete with Brett Rypien for the reserve quarterback role.

"[He's] someone who can help Russ and 'Ryp,' but if he has to play, can go in and win football games," Paton said at the NFL Annual Meeting. "I thought he played well this year. He had two games [in which] he threw over 300 yards. He's seen it all and he's a pro. When you talk to him, you'll see it. He's like a coach on the field. He's just going to bring that. It's a great room with Russ and 'Ryp,' and you bring another veteran who really works, knows the process. It's really going to help our room."

The Broncos could choose to bring in a fourth quarterback in training camp, but it would be a bit of a surprise to see the team draft a signal caller before the late stages of Day 3.

RUNNING BACK

Javonte Williams is in place as the team's lead back, but the Broncos could still stand to add to their backfield. Mike Boone showed promise in his first year in Denver during his limited carries, but this could be a position to keep an eye on during the draft or as free agents continue to sign across the league.

No matter who fills the No. 2 running back role, it seems clear that he will receive a decent share of carries.

"I think with any running back, you always want to have as many as you can," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said at the NFL Annual Meeting. "You want a big stable. You want to have a guy that you can feed and make sure he gets a lot. He's still a young player, and he's still learning. You want to make sure you can split it as much as you can. … A lot of the places that I've been, there's always been kind of two guys because you always want to try to split the load as much as you can. At the same time, he's a great player. We'll just have to see how the whole thing goes."

WIDE RECEIVER

One of the Broncos' deepest position groups, Denver's wide receiving corps features Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy as its top options. KJ Hamler continues to work toward a return from his ACL injury, while Kendall Hinton will again look to secure a roster spot. Seth Williams, a late-round pick in 2021, will aim to carve out more of a role in 2022, and Tyrie Cleveland could make a push, as well.

If Paton targets special teams contributors late in the draft, this could be a spot where the Broncos add more talent.

TIGHT END

After Noah Fant was dealt to the Seahawks in exchange for Wilson, Albert Okwuegbunam will now step into the starting tight end role. The third-year player has 44 career receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns, but he figures to see much more action in 2022.

Denver added Eric Tomlinson in free agency as a blocking tight end, but the Broncos could still add another receiving option. This could be one of Denver's biggest remaining needs, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Paton and Co. target a tight end early in their selections during the draft.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Paton spent as much time improving the offensive line as any position group on the team. Denver re-signed Calvin Anderson and added Billy Turner, Tom Compton and Ben Braden as the Broncos try to build a wall in front of Wilson.

Some still view right tackle as a need, but the biggest unknown is where everyone will play. Garett Bolles seems solidified at left tackle, but the rest of the unit could see plenty of changes. Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti, Turner, Compton and Braden should all compete for spots. As the offseason begins, expect to hear about players lining up in different spots.