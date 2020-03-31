Mile High Morning: NBC Sports to air two huge games from Peyton Manning's time in Denver on Wednesday

The Lead

For those whose livelihood hasn't been endangered by the cancellation of live sporting events due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is little more than an inconvenience that the NBA, NHL and MLB have indefinitely suspended their seasons. A little boredom is not a real problem.

However, I will say that I also think sporting events serve as creature comforts for us — and amid our anxieties, sometimes we might find ourselves spending a little of our free time these days by revisiting favorite sports memories. Even while life is utterly abnormal, the comfort of something normal that delights and distracts has its value.

This week, you can find a taste of that with NBC Sports’ Football Week in America, a week of NFL programming that features a tandem of great games airing each night through April 5. The series, which is available on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, began on Monday with the first "Manning Bowl" game between Peyton's Colts and Eli's Giants and the Patriots' 2013 win over the Broncos.

After Tuesday's Cowboys-centric lineup, it will continue on Wednesday with a double-header focused on Peyton Manning's time in Denver. They may not have been Manning's two best games in orange and blue, but they were definitely two of the more meaningful games.

First up is a 2012 Week 1 game vs. Pittsburgh at 5 p.m. MT. Not only was this Manning's first game as a Bronco, but it was also his first regular-season game since recovering from the neck injury that sidelined him for the entire 2011 season.