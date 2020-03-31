Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: NBC Sports to air two huge games from Peyton Manning's time in Denver on Wednesday

Mar 31, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

For those whose livelihood hasn't been endangered by the cancellation of live sporting events due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is little more than an inconvenience that the NBA, NHL and MLB have indefinitely suspended their seasons. A little boredom is not a real problem.

However, I will say that I also think sporting events serve as creature comforts for us — and amid our anxieties, sometimes we might find ourselves spending a little of our free time these days by revisiting favorite sports memories. Even while life is utterly abnormal, the comfort of something normal that delights and distracts has its value.

This week, you can find a taste of that with NBC Sports’ Football Week in America, a week of NFL programming that features a tandem of great games airing each night through April 5. The series, which is available on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, began on Monday with the first "Manning Bowl" game between Peyton's Colts and Eli's Giants and the Patriots' 2013 win over the Broncos.

After Tuesday's Cowboys-centric lineup, it will continue on Wednesday with a double-header focused on Peyton Manning's time in Denver. They may not have been Manning's two best games in orange and blue, but they were definitely two of the more meaningful games.

First up is a 2012 Week 1 game vs. Pittsburgh at 5 p.m. MT. Not only was this Manning's first game as a Bronco, but it was also his first regular-season game since recovering from the neck injury that sidelined him for the entire 2011 season.

Following that, NBCSN will air Manning's first visit to Indianapolis as a Bronco (7:30 p.m. MT). It might not be a Broncos win, but it was a great game.

Below the Fold

As mentioned above, Football Week in America kicked off with the so-called "Manning Bowl." In preparation for that, NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico brought Peyton and Eli onto his podcast to discuss their recollections of the game. The audio may have been spotty as they called in from afar, but it's still worth a listen.

In the local section of our fine publication here, let's head over to The Denver Post's Sean Keeler, who writes, "John Elway is a veteran cornerback away from [the] Broncos' scariest defense since 2015." As Will Parks moves on to Philadelphia, Keeler says the Broncos will need another versatile player to join the defensive backfield.

The Broncos did make a pair of transactions official on Monday, as they announced that they re-signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and signed free-agent punter Sam Martin.

Also, 9NEWS' Mike Klis got in contact with Phillip Lindsay for his reaction to the Broncos' addition of Melvin Gordon. But as much as people might be interested in his comments on competing with Gordon, I found what he had to say about preparing to have a child during the COVID-19 outbreak to be just as interesting (perhaps more so, but this is a football blog, dang it!).

And to cap this section off, Peter King's Football Morning in America is chock full of insider info (as it always is) — including how players, draft prospects, general managers and even the NFL commissioner are dealing with staying home during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

