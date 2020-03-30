Broncos re-sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are bringing back a key defensive reserve.

Denver re-signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Attaochu, a former second-round pick of the Chargers, joined the Broncos in the middle of the 2019 season.

He appeared in all 12 of the Broncos' games after signing with the team, and he contributed on both defense and special teams.

Attaochu transitioned to a starting role during the Broncos' Week 13 win over the Chargers.

"He's gotten better," Head Coach Vic Fangio said the week following that game. "I personally wasn't that fired up or impressed early, but he's won me over. He's just gotten better and better and better each and every week. He's playing his butt off. I think he likes being here and I think he likes that he's playing, and he's won me over."

He then recorded a two-sack performance and recovered a fumble the following week against the Texans.

Attaochu finished the season with 3.5 sacks, 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. He played more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in the team's Week 17 win over Oakland.