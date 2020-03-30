Denver Broncos | News

Broncos re-sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

Mar 30, 2020 at 02:37 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

200330_attaochu

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are bringing back a key defensive reserve.

Denver re-signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Attaochu, a former second-round pick of the Chargers, joined the Broncos in the middle of the 2019 season.

He appeared in all 12 of the Broncos' games after signing with the team, and he contributed on both defense and special teams.

Attaochu transitioned to a starting role during the Broncos' Week 13 win over the Chargers.

"He's gotten better," Head Coach Vic Fangio said the week following that game. "I personally wasn't that fired up or impressed early, but he's won me over. He's just gotten better and better and better each and every week. He's playing his butt off. I think he likes being here and I think he likes that he's playing, and he's won me over."

He then recorded a two-sack performance and recovered a fumble the following week against the Texans.

Attaochu finished the season with 3.5 sacks, 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. He played more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in the team's Week 17 win over Oakland.

Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, who is returning from an ACL injury, are expected to start for the Broncos at outside linebacker.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: An early preview of storylines for the Broncos' trip to London to face the Jaguars

"I expect we'll see a high-flying Denver Broncos offense and we'll see what that Jacksonville Jaguars front seven looks like with some key new additions," Daniel Jeremiah said.

news

Best moments from Behind the Broncos: Episode 4

In this episode, we get a never-before-seen look into the Broncos' draft process, from prospect meetings at the Combine to how the Broncos approached the draft in the war room.

news

'He had the biggest heart in the world': Emmanuel Sanders returns to Broncos Boys & Girls Club to extend Demaryius Thomas' legacy

In memory of his late teammate, Sanders visited the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday to unveil a mural and donate new jerseys to the club's football team.

news

Mile High Morning: Nik Bonitto picked by Daniel Jeremiah as best value selection of the second round

Based on Jeremiah's ranking of the top 150 prospects, no team got better value in the second round.

news

'What an honor': Former Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

One of the Broncos' most productive wide receivers is officially a Colorado Sports Hall of Famer.

news

'I think he's off to a fast start': Peyton Manning evaluates beginning of Russell Wilson's tenure with Broncos

"Like all Broncos fans, [I'm] excited to see him get to work this fall," Manning said.

news

Peyton Manning announces annual '18 to 88' scholarship to benefit local high school athletes in Demaryius Thomas' memory

"[We're] trying to keep Demaryius' legacy alive, but also paying it forward, which is what he was all about," Manning said.

news

Jerry Jeudy aims to realize potential in Year 3 following addition of Russell Wilson

Plus, read where Josey Jewell has found motivation for the 2022 season.

news

Broncos sign TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson joins 'Good Morning Football' to discuss Denver's game in London, return to Seattle as a Bronco

"It feels like an international Super Bowl, in a way," Wilson said.

news

Broncos to play Jaguars in London in Week 8 of 2022 season

The Broncos will face quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

news

Mile High Morning: Fourth annual Denver Day of Service one month away

"Denver and its residents have shown a resiliency and commitment to each other and Denver Day of Service is an opportunity to celebrate that together," V.P. of Community Development Allie Engelken says.

Advertising