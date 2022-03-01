Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Mel Kiper Jr.'s new mock draft projects trade for Denver in first round

Mar 01, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220301_mhm

The Lead

Just in time for the start of the NFL Scouting Combine, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled a new mock draft. And while his projection of a trade for the Broncos may not come as a surprise — the trade partner may be.

Kiper's projection: Denver trading down four spots in the first round with the Browns and acquiring a third-round pick in the process.

"From Denver's perspective, this adds a valuable top-100 pick and still keeps it in the discussion for the best edge rushers in the class," Kiper writes.

Then, with the 13th pick, the Broncos take the third pass rusher off the board in Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II.

"Johnson is one of the biggest risers of the past month; he dominated at the Senior Bowl, showing that his 12 sacks after transferring from Georgia weren't a fluke," Kiper writes. "He destroyed offensive tackles in Mobile, Alabama. With Von Miller gone, this is a spot the Broncos can improve upon, especially with Bradley Chubb's injury issues. They finished the season ranked last in the league in pass rush win rate. Johnson has a big frame (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) and can play with his hand in the dirt or on his feet in a 3-4 defense. I'm a fan."

Johnson's name has gained traction in recent weeks; NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah also projected him to Denver in his most-recent mock draft.

Below the Fold

On Monday, NFL on CBS' Twitter account posed an interesting question, asking people who they think the hardest hitter of all time is. Of course, how could we not chime in with the Smiling Assassin?

In Atwater's Pro Football Hall of Fame career, hard hits and game-changing plays were his calling card, and while none may be more famous than his hit on Christian Okoye, he had more than his fair share of plays like that one.

For Atwater's thoughts on other big hitters from throughout league history, click here.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Kelly Kleine details path to Broncos front office in NFL.com 'Next Woman Up' series

"If they could learn it, why can't I?" Kleine said.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos jump into top 10 in ESPN, NFL.com power rankings

Denver made 15- and 11-spot jumps in these two power rankings.
news

Mile High Morning: Steve Atwater, Bradley Chubb help Broncos extend first step toward greater presence in Mexico

"This is a very heartwarming experience," Atwater said.
news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins Instagram, and Tom Brady extends a warm welcome

Peyton Manning had a big day on Thursday. Not only did the Hall of Fame quarterback celebrate his birthday, but he also joined Instagram.
news

Mile High Morning: Where Broncos' addition of Russell Wilson ranks among offseason QB moves

The Broncos changed their season outlook when they made a blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, but just how much did the deal shake things up?
news

Mile High Morning: Quinn Meinerz details his outlook for Year 2 in Denver with a new offense, new head coach and new quarterback

In his rookie season, Meinerz started nine games and showed great potential with his combination of size and speed.
news

Mile High Morning: Where does Denver's deal for Russell Wilson rank among top trades in Broncos history?

The Broncos changed the NFL landscape last week as they traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos partner with local leaders to host gun buyback event

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the trade for Russell Wilson

The trade for Russell Wilson is as good a story as it is a trade, as Sam Farmer details for the LA Times.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Country welcomes Russell Wilson to Denver

Karl Mecklenburg, Steve Atwater and others reacted to Wednesday's news on social media.
news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos are helping reduce gun violence

"The process ... allows people in communities impacted by gun violence to be a part of that process," RAWtools executive director Mike Martin said.
news

Mile High Morning: Who were the top performers at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

Of the 25 players NFL.com's Nick Shook picked, he identified six as top fits for the Broncos.
Advertising