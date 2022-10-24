Mile High Morning: Latavius Murray returns to play in London for the second time this season

The Lead

Just three weeks ago, running back Latavius Murray took the field for the Saints in the first game of the 2022 NFL International Series in London. Two wild days later, Murray became a Bronco — and now he will play in London for the second time this season.

"It's a cool experience," Murray said. "Obviously there's a lot of NFL fans in the U.K., and so [I'm] excited to go back and leave with a win."

Somewhat remarkably, Murray is not the first NFL player to play in London twice in the same season. Cornerback Gareon Conley did so in 2019 with the Texans and Raiders and running back Adrian Peterson played there in 2017 with the Cardinals and Saints.

As a 10-year veteran, this will be Murray's fourth time playing in London in his career. He played at Wembley Stadium in 2014 as a member of the Raiders, Twickenham Stadium in 2017 with the Vikings and, most recently, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022 with the Saints.

Murray noted that the experience of playing in London has changed since his first time playing there, as global interest in the NFL has grown significantly over the last eight years.

'When I went years ago, back in [2014], they cheered mostly for the kicks," Murray said. "And then now, I think the sport has grown over there since then, and a lot of fans from the U.S. come into town. I feel like it's pretty on point with who they're rooting for."

Murray scored his first touchdown as a Bronco in Denver's Week 7 game against the Jets, and he said that he hopes traveling to London will allow the team to reset and regroup after four straight losses.