Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Latavius Murray returns to play in London for the second time this season

Oct 24, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221024_MHM

The Lead

Just three weeks ago, running back Latavius Murray took the field for the Saints in the first game of the 2022 NFL International Series in London. Two wild days later, Murray became a Bronco — and now he will play in London for the second time this season.

"It's a cool experience," Murray said. "Obviously there's a lot of NFL fans in the U.K., and so [I'm] excited to go back and leave with a win."

Somewhat remarkably, Murray is not the first NFL player to play in London twice in the same season. Cornerback Gareon Conley did so in 2019 with the Texans and Raiders and running back Adrian Peterson played there in 2017 with the Cardinals and Saints.

As a 10-year veteran, this will be Murray's fourth time playing in London in his career. He played at Wembley Stadium in 2014 as a member of the Raiders, Twickenham Stadium in 2017 with the Vikings and, most recently, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022 with the Saints.

Murray noted that the experience of playing in London has changed since his first time playing there, as global interest in the NFL has grown significantly over the last eight years.

'When I went years ago, back in [2014], they cheered mostly for the kicks," Murray said. "And then now, I think the sport has grown over there since then, and a lot of fans from the U.S. come into town. I feel like it's pretty on point with who they're rooting for."

Murray scored his first touchdown as a Bronco in Denver's Week 7 game against the Jets, and he said that he hopes traveling to London will allow the team to reset and regroup after four straight losses.

"I think we need to look at it [like an opportunity]," Murray said after the game. "We need to look at it as a way to go away as a team, come together and leave London with a win. We've got to start there and let the rest play out how it plays out, but we need to go into London with a mindset of leaving with a win, and that's it."

Below the Fold

To conclude a full weekend of Super Bowl XXXII festivities, the players and coaches of the 1997 Broncos were honored with a halftime ceremony on the field during Sunday's game. Twenty-five years after winning Denver's first Super Bowl in franchise history, the players emerged from the tunnel one-by-one, earning a standing ovation from the crowd.

"It's been incredible," Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XXXII MVP Terrell Davis said after the ceremony. "The fun thing about winning is coming back and reuniting with not only your players and the guys you did it with, but obviously Mike [Shanahan], Gary Kubiak and all of the guys that were instrumental in that happening. I never thought about it then — 25 years. It's hitting me like a ton of bricks now. That's a long time ago. We still have very strong bonds, [and] we talk a lot. To come back to Denver and celebrate this, it's pretty sweet, man. It's pretty sweet. I'm kind of fired up. I'm thinking about playing maybe a few plays in this game. That's a short thought — I have to come back down to reality."

Shanahan reflected on what made the 1997 Broncos so special, noting that the players were able to overcome adversity and create a close bond both on and off the field.

"There were a lot of big moments in that year," Shanahan said. "We had so much fun. We had so many great games in that two- or three-year time frame. The thing that I really enjoy is that we had so much character on our football team. We had a little bit of adversity but our guys persevered. They weren't going to give in. I don't care if it was the loss in Jacksonville or coming in as a Wild Card or not making the Super Bowl after that [13-3] season. You can see that this weekend. You get the chance to be around these guys which you haven't been around for 25 years — a lot of the guys. We had a lot of character on that team. [A] good reason why we won a couple [of Super Bowls]."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Next Gen Stats ranks Pat Surtain II the league's No. 3 shutdown cornerback

"The second-year cornerback out of Alabama has made waves this season, leading a stout Broncos defense that has kept the team competitive," Next Gen Stats wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: OLB Baron Browning emerging as a reliable threat for the Broncos' defense

"I feel pretty comfortable," Browning said. "... I feel like that's a credit to Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory helping me out a lot with the transition."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos to celebrate 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII team during Week 7

Over the course of the week, the Broncos will recognize the franchise's first Super Bowl championship team, culminating in a halftime ceremony at Denver's game against the Jets.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie TE Greg Dulcich scores touchdown in first NFL game

Plus, Pat Surtain II continues to cement his status as a top-tier cornerback.

news

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb enjoying the ride amid his return to elite play

"The fact that we're all rushing so hard together as one, it's been working out, man, and it's been fun," Chubb told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. "We're moving as one in these meeting rooms, and then we're going out there and executing it."

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

Manning played at Tennessee from 1994 to 1997, earning All-America honors and finishing as the runner-up to the Heisman Trophy after leading the Vols to the SEC title as a senior.

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos' offensive line can step up to replace Garett Bolles

"[Bolles and Dalton Risner] had started 48 of 54 games next to each other since the beginning of the 2019 season, but Risner will have a new neighbor on the left side of the Denver line going forward," the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II reflects on his two-interception game against the Chargers as a rookie

"Each and every week, I expect to make big plays, so that game happened to be one of my biggest games," Surtain said. "I just step in and expect the best."

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the start of President Damani Leech's tenure with the Broncos

"As chief operating officer of NFL International before joining the Broncos, Leech worked in a strategically important division that also brought him into near-daily contact with numerous clubs as the league's international home marketing area program came into focus," Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Caden Sterns steps up for Broncos in Justin Simmons' absence

"Sterns put an exclamation point on his performance during Simmons' absence with the first multi-interception game of his career in Thursday's overtime loss to the Colts," the Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at Kelly Kleine's journey to Denver and her goals for the future

"It's been a journey that's included overcoming self-doubt, a lack of female representation and seizing opportunities through a skill set and work ethic that have earned her the respect and trust of her peers," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

Advertising