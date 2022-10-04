From London to the Mile High City: After wild two days, Latavius Murray thrilled to join Broncos 

"We discussed some things, had to obviously communicate with the Saints as well, but [I'm] just happy to be here," Murray said. "[I] hopped on a flight late, like 7:50 [p.m.] in New Orleans, and got in at midnight last night."

As Murray joins a new team, Denver's personnel are not entirely unfamiliar to him; General Manager George Paton was in Minnesota's front office during Murray's two years as a Viking, and that connection contributed to his decision to become a Bronco.

"Obviously when you have a familiar face and you've worked with somebody before, I think that definitely makes things a lot easier," Murray said. "Even [Head] Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, I met him when he was in Jacksonville, so I think those things help out for sure."

When asked about the addition of Murray on Tuesday, Hackett expressed his excitement for what the veteran running back can contribute to the team.

"[I've] known Latavius for a while now, and he is another great pro," Hackett said. "We might have some of the biggest running backs in the league right now, and just having that guy, a guy that has done it for so long, has tons of experience, can pass-pro, can catch, is something that's great for our team. And also, as a person and as a leader, I'm very happy that he's here."

Hackett and Murray have not indicated whether he will play on Thursday, but Murray noted that he is working hard to learn the Broncos' playbook. There are certain elements that carry over between offenses, he explained, and he is confident that he will be able to quickly get a grip on the scheme.

As Murray looks to step into Williams' place and become an impactful player for Denver, his enthusiasm for being a Bronco was palpable even on his first day in the facility.