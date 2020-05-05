Mile High Morning: KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy shine in 'Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL'

The Lead
Jerry Jeudy may be the Broncos' most highly touted pick in the draft, but based on the debut of "Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL," KJ Hamler might be the most interesting personality.
Hamler stole the show on Monday, particularly with his quotes toward the end of the episode, as he and Jeudy discussed their upcoming move to Denver.
"They're talking about bears be walking in the crib and everything," Hamler said. "… They say, like, the mountains — at the bottom of the mountain, everybody'll be in swim trunks, but at the top of the mountain they'll be skiing or something."
More than that, the show is about Hamler's path to the draft — and that of several other prospects. The cameras captured his athletic work, including doing hill sprints with his mom providing verbal motivation; some kitchen work, as Hamler whipped up a meal; and the moment he got his first car, which includes a tribute to his grandmother.
After what we saw in the show on Monday, I can't wait to see what Hamler has in store in Denver … but I still don't know about any bear sightings in Denver, though.
Below the Fold
You may remember Gabriela Windey. She's the Broncos cheerleader who is an ICU nurse and who was featured in an article by The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala last month. On Monday, the Denver Outlaws selected Windey as their honorary draft pick to honor her efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
No official announcement had been made about the Broncos' potential trip across the pond for a game against the Falcons, but the Broncos' first game in London since 2010 will not be happening in 2020. The NFL announced on Monday all games will be held in the United States.
It sounds like Broncos Country is going to like Netane Muti, based on this quote: "I just like dominating people. It makes me happy." You can get to know more about him and his family in a new article by Jhabvala at The Athletic.