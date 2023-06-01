Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Jimmy Butler remembers late friend Demaryius Thomas ahead of NBA Finals

Jun 01, 2023 at 09:53 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230601_MHM

The Lead

The city of Denver will be cheering hard for the Nuggets when the NBA Finals begin on Thursday.

The Nuggets are in pursuit of their first NBA title, and they'll face the Miami Heat as they stand just four wins away from a championship.

Yet while Miami's Jimmy Butler will be the Nuggets' main adversary during the series, he also holds close ties to the late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas and has attended several Broncos games.

Butler and Thomas first connected in 2014 after the then-Bulls star read about the struggles Thomas went through during his childhood. Butler, too, had overcome challenges during his youth — and he saw similarities between himself and Thomas.

The two quickly formed a bond; less than a year after they met, Butler said Thomas was like a brother to him.

Now in Denver for the NBA Finals, Butler said he wishes his friend was here to watch him play on the game's biggest stage.

"That's my guy, my brother forever," Butler told reporters Wednesday. "I miss him so much. I spent so much time here with him, watching him be great. He motivated me, because his story is really, really incredible through everything that he's been through to make it and do what he did for the Broncos. I actually have a lot of love for this city. I miss that guy.

"I wish he was here to sit courtside and watch me do my thing, because we talked about this all the time. Maybe not Denver vs. my team, but just being able to watch me win a championship like he did."

While Nuggets fans will hope Butler falls short in that pursuit, his connection with Thomas remains worth cheering for.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: USA Today selects ILB Drew Sanders among potential value picks

The national media outlet selected 13 potential gems from Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Marshall believes Jerry Jeudy has 'everything it takes' to be a top-5 wide receiver

"I just know in football, you go through things," Jeudy said. "I just don't let it hold me down, because I know there's better days ahead."

news

Mile High Morning: Motivated by near misses at championship, Mike McGlinchey believes in Broncos' potential

"That's the only thing that matters," McGlinchey said Thursday. "We only play this game to win, to win a Super Bowl and to have that moment in our life that we can always look back [on]. No one can take that away from you."

news

Mile High Morning: The top storylines for Broncos OTAs

The first opportunity to see the new-look Broncos in action has arrived.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons details involvement in March for Peace, previews Broncos OTAs

For the third consecutive year, Justin Simmons joined Broncos Boys & Girls Club members Naja'Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee for the annual March for Peace.

news

Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus ranks Pat Surtain II among top players under 25

Where does Pat Surtain II stack up against other young players in the NFL?

news

Mile High Morning: Vote Miles the Mascot into the Mascot Hall of Fame

You can help Miles the Mascot earn the highest honor in his field.

news

Mile High Morning: S JL Skinner, C Alex Forsyth share similar path toward finding positional fit

"It was kind of hard to find a position at first," Skinner said Saturday, "but once I found safety, I fell in love with it and I knew it was for me ever since then."

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN identifies the 100 best picks from 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mile High Morning: Miles the Mascot among nominees for Mascot Hall of Fame

Miles the Mascot is among the 18 nominees for this year's Mascot Hall of Fame class.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Todd McShay identifies Broncos' best value pick in 2023 NFL Draft

"I can get behind a ball hawk at No. 83," McShay wrote.

Advertising