Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams earns high praise in top-10 RB ranking from ESPN

The Lead

ESPN's top-10 positional rankings roll on, and the Broncos saw another 2021 draft pick to earn the impressive honor after Pat Surtain II was slotted as the seventh-best cornerback earlier in the week.

This time, it's running back Javonte Williams who made the cut, as he was put at No. 10 after just one season playing football in the NFL. As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes, Williams beat out Chargers do-it-all back Austin Ekeler for the final slot, perhaps because of Williams' skills as a "pure runner."

"You can't get him on the ground, can't tackle him," an NFL personnel official told ESPN. "That kid is really good. Depends which offense you're running in that [Ekeler vs. Williams] discussion, and Ekeler is really, really good. But with Williams you just can see defenses feeling like, 'I'm tired of tackling him.' He's not as fast as [Colts running back Jonathan] Taylor but has everything else."

Williams' highest ranking from a member of ESPN's panel of NFL players, coaches and executives was second in the league.