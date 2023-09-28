Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: ILB Alex Singleton looking to establish momentum against Chicago

Sep 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton knows facing off against Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago offense will be no easy task, but he's eager to return to the field to reverse the Broncos' momentum after an 0-3 start.

After practice on Wednesday, Singleton said the Broncos are setting aside any long-term aspirations and focusing on putting one in the win column.

"We're at the point where everyone has aspirations during camp, 'We want to do this, we want to do that, we want to do whatever,'" Singleton said. "When you're 0-3, it's, 'Forget everything you think about in November, December, January, February even.' Like, 'Let's win a game, let's figure out what we need to do, let's come together, get it done and get rolling.' But you have to win one to do anything."

Denver returned to the practice fields on Wednesday at Centura Health Training Center to prepare to take on the Bears. Singleton said the energy and effort from his fellow teammates was impressive and praised their attitude toward improving each day.

"It was great," Singleton said of the atmosphere during practice. "Like I said, guys flushed it, I think … We know what we have to do. It's Week 4, and it's not over unless we let these continue to roll and we want to roll the other way. I think guys flushed it and attitude was great. Guys were flying around, guys were practicing fast and we'll be ready for Sunday."

