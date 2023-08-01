Mile High Morning: HC Sean Payton cites Broncos' ownership, front office and fanbase as reasons for coming to Denver

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton established himself as one of the NFL's most successful coaches in his 15-year tenure in New Orleans, winning 152 games and leading the Saints to the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Two of the reasons Payton believes his teams achieved such success? A supportive ownership and front-office group and a passionate fanbase.

When he considered moving to Denver to become the Broncos' head coach this offseason, Payton saw those exact qualities in the Broncos' organization.

In an interview with Trey Wingo of 33rd Team, Payton gave insight into his decision to become the Broncos' next head coach.

"The winning tradition here," Payton said. "I know John Elway well, Peyton Manning. I've just heard nothing but great things about the history of the Denver Broncos. You want to be somewhere where it's the main thing. It was in New Orleans, and this is a completely different region and fanbase, but nonetheless it is here."

Payton said his initial meetings with Owners Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and Dr. Condoleezza Rice assured him the Broncos would give him the support he needed for long-term success at the NFL level.

"That's critical in this game," Payton said. "I was lucky enough to have it for 16 years in New Orleans, and that support… you don't take that for granted. There are a lot of teams that don't have it that make being successful, making the playoffs, winning the Super Bowl, make it extremely difficult. This ownership and this front office, I think I have good instincts and I felt really good about our first meeting."

Payton saw another parallel to New Orleans in the Broncos' rich tradition and the importance of football to Denver sports fans.

"The second thing, coaching in New Orleans, it's a big deal to those fans," Payton said. "There's a ton of fans on waiting lists for season tickets. It's a different type of fanbase here, and this is a football town. Being somewhere that it matters and there's a history, that was important."