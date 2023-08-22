Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High ranked as one of the NFL's top 10 stadiums

Aug 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Days away from hosting the Broncos' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Empower Field at Mile High is receiving love from NFL reporters.

In an article released on Monday, The Athletic ranked all 30 of the league's venues based off a survey of 30 of its NFL writers, with each writer choosing their five worst and five best stadiums. The Broncos' home made it into the top 10 of the voting with a ninth-place ranking, including corralling top-five votes on multiple ballots and improving two places from its previous spot in 2020.

"The Broncos' home since 2001 has held up well," Machota wrote. "It's still one of the better stadiums to watch a game. It was voted top five on three ballots."

Longevity was a key advantage working in Empower Field's favor; among the top 10 stadiums, only two venues have been their team's home for longer than Empower Field. The Broncos have also sold out every home game since 1970, the longest sellout streak in the NFL.

Empower Field continues to evolve as well. This offseason, the Broncos unveiled a plethora of updates to enhance the fan experience. The upgrades, which exceeded $100 million, include improvements to video boards, premium hospitality areas, artwork and more.

Read more about the NFL stadium rankings here.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL historians unanimously choose Randy Gradishar as deserving of Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination

If Hall of Fame voter Clark Judge's poll of seven NFL historians and one former NFL executive is any indication, Broncos Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar may finally be heading to Canton.
news

Mile High Morning: DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi discusses journey from Nigeria to the Broncos' defensive line

In a Washington Post feature, Ndubuisi talks about how YouTube football videos sparked his interest in the NFL.
news

Mile High Morning: Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. receives special message from Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson

In a segment with Fanatics, Mims received wisdom and an autographed gift from the legendary Lions receiver.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Montrell Washington eyeing growth as a returner in second year with Broncos

Washington is aiming to establish himself as a playmaker in the return game.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning joins University of Tennessee faculty as professor of practice

Manning will return to his alma mater in the fall 2023 semester as an industry expert.
news

Mile High Morning: Coaches, executives rank CB Pat Surtain II as fourth-best player under 25 years old

Surtain ranked as the top defensive back in a list compiled by The Athletic.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com selects WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Greg Dulcich as fantasy football breakout candidates

Jeudy and Dulcich could be strong value picks, according to NFL.com. 
news

Mile High Morning: FB Michael Burton bringing versatility, Super Bowl experience to Broncos' offense

Burton discussed his physical style of play and win-first mentality in an interview with Denver7.
news

Mile High Morning: Why team periods, preseason reps will be key for Broncos' special teams unit

Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica is hoping his specialists can translate their success from the practice field to game action.
news

Mile High Morning: DE Zach Allen looking forward to seeing familiar faces in preseason return to Arizona

Allen and Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph come to Denver after serving key roles for the Cardinals' defense.
news

Mile High Morning: C Lloyd Cushenberry III learned all about winning from time in Louisiana and LSU 

Cushenberry reflected on his upbringing watching Sean Payton's Saints in a Denver Post feature.
