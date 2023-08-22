Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High ranked as one of the NFL's top 10 stadiums

The Lead

Days away from hosting the Broncos' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Empower Field at Mile High is receiving love from NFL reporters.

In an article released on Monday, The Athletic ranked all 30 of the league's venues based off a survey of 30 of its NFL writers, with each writer choosing their five worst and five best stadiums. The Broncos' home made it into the top 10 of the voting with a ninth-place ranking, including corralling top-five votes on multiple ballots and improving two places from its previous spot in 2020.

"The Broncos' home since 2001 has held up well," Machota wrote. "It's still one of the better stadiums to watch a game. It was voted top five on three ballots."

Longevity was a key advantage working in Empower Field's favor; among the top 10 stadiums, only two venues have been their team's home for longer than Empower Field. The Broncos have also sold out every home game since 1970, the longest sellout streak in the NFL.

Empower Field continues to evolve as well. This offseason, the Broncos unveiled a plethora of updates to enhance the fan experience. The upgrades, which exceeded $100 million, include improvements to video boards, premium hospitality areas, artwork and more.