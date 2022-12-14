Broncos announce more than $100 million in upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Empower Field at Mile High is set to undergo a significant upgrade that will feature key enhancements to the Broncos' home stadium.

More than $100 million will be directed toward upgrading Empower Field at Mile High, the team announced Wednesday. The investment is set to be the largest capital improvement in the history of the stadium.

The project, which will begin after the season and conclude before the 2023 campaign, will feature upgrades to the videoboards, premium hospitality areas, technology, concessions, the Broncos Team Store and elevators.

"This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High — the largest in the stadium's history — demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans," President Damani Leech said. "As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue.

"We are excited to announce these upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High and are grateful for the support of our ownership group, the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and the National Football League."

The Metropolitan Football Stadium District approved $12 million in funding for the project, while the remainder of the cost will be assumed by the Broncos with G-4 financing that was approved by the NFL on Wednesday. The NFL's G-4 funding program allows NFL teams to receive assistance for stadium-related projects.

The enhancement to the videoboards may be the most enticing of the anticipated upgrades. The Broncos will expand the scoreboard above the south stands by 70 percent, which will create a videoboard that would currently be the fourth-largest in any NFL stadium. The new scoreboard will measure 72 feet tall by 225 feet wide, and it will be 31 feet taller than it currently stands. The board will be better equipped to display statistics, high-definition replays, improved in-game entertainment and more. Denver will also upgrade that videoboard, two other in-bowl videoboards and the ribbon board to High Dynamic Range-quality displays.

In a continued focus on fan experience, the Broncos will also renovate suites and surrounding corridors for premium guests. The upgrades will also feature an all-inclusive hospitality space on field level. Denver will also revamp the United Club with improved A/V technology and larger HD video displays.

Denver will also improve its WiFi system throughout the stadium, beginning in 2024. The Broncos will upgrade its video control room and tunnel boards, as well.

Away from the field, the Broncos will feature concession enhancements on Levels 1, 2, 3 and 5 — and the options will include vendors like Favs @ Mile High and Center Cocktail Co. The Broncos will continue to expand autonomous markets — Denver already has the most of any sports venue — and will also feature permanent concession options on the south deck of Empower Field at Mile High.

For fans looking for game-day gear, the Broncos will expand the Broncos Team Store by 25 percent and increase the space by 3,000 square feet. The improved team store will include expanded checkout areas, point-of-sale systems and customer restrooms.