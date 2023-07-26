Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High among candidates for USA Today's favorite stadium contest 

The Lead

USA Today is pitting 20 NFL stadiums against each other for the honor of being fans' favorite NFL stadium, and Empower Field at Mile High is in the running.

A panel of NFL experts at USA Today's 10Best site selected the 20 best stadiums to make the cut and will now ask fans to vote on their favorite NFL stadium. Voting closes on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. MT, with a winner announced on Sept. 1.

Click here to vote for Empower Field at Mile High.

Empower Field has ranked in the top five in NFL attendance in five of the past six seasons and has been one of the league's most popular venues since its opening in 2001. The Broncos continued to improve fan experience this offseason, directing more than $100 million toward Empower Field renovations this offseason with upgrades to video boards, premium hospitality areas, technology and more.

"There's not a bad seat in the house of the Denver Broncos," USA Today's experts said. "Fans consistently pack the stands that feature unobstructed views, even enduring frosty wind or blustery snow. Plus, the stadium is loaded with food and beer vendors, selling each at an affordable price relative to the average venue."

Denver boasts the longest sellout streak in the NFL, as every home game since 1970 has been sold out.

The Broncos will host nine regular-season games in the 2023 season, starting with their Sept. 10 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.