Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High among candidates for USA Today's favorite stadium contest 

Jul 26, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230725_EmpowerField

The Lead

USA Today is pitting 20 NFL stadiums against each other for the honor of being fans' favorite NFL stadium, and Empower Field at Mile High is in the running.

A panel of NFL experts at USA Today's 10Best site selected the 20 best stadiums to make the cut and will now ask fans to vote on their favorite NFL stadium. Voting closes on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. MT, with a winner announced on Sept. 1.

Click here to vote for Empower Field at Mile High.

Empower Field has ranked in the top five in NFL attendance in five of the past six seasons and has been one of the league's most popular venues since its opening in 2001. The Broncos continued to improve fan experience this offseason, directing more than $100 million toward Empower Field renovations this offseason with upgrades to video boards, premium hospitality areas, technology and more.

"There's not a bad seat in the house of the Denver Broncos," USA Today's experts said. "Fans consistently pack the stands that feature unobstructed views, even enduring frosty wind or blustery snow. Plus, the stadium is loaded with food and beer vendors, selling each at an affordable price relative to the average venue."

Denver boasts the longest sellout streak in the NFL, as every home game since 1970 has been sold out.

The Broncos will host nine regular-season games in the 2023 season, starting with their Sept. 10 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans can vote for their favorite NFL stadium at the 10Best site here.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Ring of Famer Lionel Taylor still going strong at age 87

Taylor reminisces over his standout career in a new Denver Gazette feature.

news

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar a top choice for Hall of Fame's expected senior finalists by panel of football historians

"Denver linebacker Randy Gradishar is the people's choice," the Talk of Fame Two's Clark Judge wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named third-best player from 2021 NFL Draft by Maurice Jones-Drew

"We should be talking about Surtain a lot more considering he's putting up elite production while covering top receivers week in and week out," Jones-Drew wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' most underappreciated player

The work in the trenches is never easy — and NFL linemen rarely get the recognition they deserve.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway, Peyton Manning named greatest players to ever wear their respective numbers

How do some of the great Broncos compare to all of the players in the history of the league?

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN names Justin Simmons among biggest draft steals of last decade

ESPN created a list of the top 50 biggest draft steals since 2013, and one of the Broncos' best defensive players made the list.

news

Mile High Morning: Drew Sanders projected to make 2023 All-Rookie Team by NFL.com

Sanders is one of just three players drafted in the third round or later that Chad Reuter projected to make the team's defense.

news

Mile High Morning: The top moments of Shannon Sharpe's career

In honor of Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's 55th birthday, we're taking a look back at some of No. 84's top moments in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Sports Illustrated picked Pat Surtain II as the Broncos' most underrated player even after his stellar 2022 season

"All right, you say, this is absurd," Orr wrote. "We've all heard of Patrick Surtain II. ... But what about in the context that he may actually be the best cornerback in the NFL?"

news

Mile High Morning: Who is the greatest non-quarterback to play for the Broncos in the 21st century?

The Broncos have no shortage of stars since the turn of the century.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' top duo

To qualify, the two players had to be on the same side of the ball but didn't necessarily have to play the same position.

Advertising