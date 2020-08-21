Mile High Morning: Daniel Jeremiah predicts big numbers for Jerry Jeudy's rookie season

The Lead

Earlier this summer, we reflected on Jerry Jeudy's chances at Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and posited that 800 yards and eight touchdowns would put him in the running.

Well, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote Thursday that he thinks that kind of season is more than just within the realm of possibility; it's basically his season prediction for the 15th-overall pick. His projected stats for Jeudy are 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

A season like that seems to track much closer to Jeremiah's best-case scenario for the rookie receiver, which was that "Jeudy benefits from the presence of Courtland Sutton and dominates his one-on-one matchups. His quickness causes fits in the slot and he quickly emerges as Drew Lock's favorite third-down target."

So far in camp, that certainly looks reasonable, as Jeudy has been able to create separation with ease against opponents.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Jeremiah said that the worst-case statistical scenario would not be a failing of any kind: "The Broncos lean on the running game and that limits Jeudy's production. Lock spreads the ball around to Denver's talented array of young skill-position players. The offense has success as a group, but there aren't any eye-popping individual numbers."