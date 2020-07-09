Mile High Morning: What would it take for Jerry Jeudy to be Offensive Rookie of the Year?

The Lead

Though a wide receiver has won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year only once in the past 10 years, you might want to keep an eye on Jerry Jeudy.

In Lance Zierlein's ranking of the top 10 candidates for the honor, Jeudy comes in fifth behind Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lions RB D'Andre Swift and Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

"He can break ankles with his crisp routes and instant directional change," Zierlein wrote. "He also has the speed to hit it big over the top or as a catch-and-run option on slants, shallow crossers and screens. While he could become the second-most targeted pass catcher on the squad behind Courtland Sutton, it's worth noting that Noah Fant is an emerging pass-catching tight end, and second-year quarterback Drew Lock is still very green."

It's worth noting, as Zierlein does, that history is not particularly on Jeudy's side here. Since the award began in 1967, only nine receivers have won the award. Of the three receivers who have done it since 2000 (Anquan Boldin, Percy Harvin and Odell Beckham), two recorded at least 1,300 receiving yards.

Would Jeudy need to have a season with at least that much production? Possibly. Jeudy would probably need several games with at least 100 yards and a touchdown about every other game; Boldin, Harvin and Beckham each scored at least eight touchdowns as rookies.