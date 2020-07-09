Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: What would it take for Jerry Jeudy to be Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Jul 09, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

200709_mhm

The Lead

Though a wide receiver has won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year only once in the past 10 years, you might want to keep an eye on Jerry Jeudy.

In Lance Zierlein's ranking of the top 10 candidates for the honor, Jeudy comes in fifth behind Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lions RB D'Andre Swift and Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

"He can break ankles with his crisp routes and instant directional change," Zierlein wrote. "He also has the speed to hit it big over the top or as a catch-and-run option on slants, shallow crossers and screens. While he could become the second-most targeted pass catcher on the squad behind Courtland Sutton, it's worth noting that Noah Fant is an emerging pass-catching tight end, and second-year quarterback Drew Lock is still very green."

It's worth noting, as Zierlein does, that history is not particularly on Jeudy's side here. Since the award began in 1967, only nine receivers have won the award. Of the three receivers who have done it since 2000 (Anquan Boldin, Percy Harvin and Odell Beckham), two recorded at least 1,300 receiving yards.

Would Jeudy need to have a season with at least that much production? Possibly. Jeudy would probably need several games with at least 100 yards and a touchdown about every other game; Boldin, Harvin and Beckham each scored at least eight touchdowns as rookies.

But perhaps if Jeudy manages to rack up, say, 800 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, and if his presence clearly transforms the offense, his chances could be good. He should have the opportunity to succeed with Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton next to him, a rising star in tight end Noah Fant and two Pro Bowl running backs in Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon III.

Below the Fold

This offseason, obviously, has been unlike any in NFL history. But if there's one that players can most look to for some semblance of guidance, it's the one the NFL had in 2011 during the lockout. "[I]t's kind of like my rookie year, a lot like that year," Von Miller said in a recent article by Jeff Legwold for ESPN. "... Coming in for camp, getting on the field for the first time, it will be something like that year this year."

Denver's offensive line placed 14th in Pro Football Focus' recent ranking of every team's O-line position group. "The Broncos were quietly solid up front last season, though things will look much different in 2020 with two starters moving on and right tackle Ja'Wuan James returning after playing only 63 snaps," Steve Palazzolo wrote.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Robert Mays and Nate Tice praise Broncos' defense on 'The Athletic Football Show' podcast

In their episode on the AFC West, The Athletic's Robert Mays and Nate Tice previewed the Broncos' 2022 season and determined what a successful year would look like.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Monday Night Football' broadcasters Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters preview 'highly anticipated' Broncos-Seahawks matchup

"We'll be quiet just like everybody at home and listen to how the crowd reacts to [Russell Wilson] taking the field as a Denver Bronco," Buck said.

news

Mile High Morning: How do the Broncos stack up in NFL power rankings ahead of the 2022 season?

"The Broncos have a real passing game again with Russell Wilson throwing to a healthy Courtland Sutton and others," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Will Javonte Williams be a fantasy league-winning running back?

"He's in that top-five running back conversation," NBC Sports' Matthew Berry said.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN projects Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II to be among NFL's best players in 2022

Plus, Broncos Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion China Jude was featured in Sports Illustrated and Empower Onyx's series, Elle-evate: 100 Influential Black Women in Sports.

news

Mile High Morning: After big offseason moves, The Ringer evaluates the outlook for the 'all-in' AFC West

Each team in the AFC West is "all in" on the Super Bowl, per The Ringer's Lindsay Jones. But first, they'll need to battle each other.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Mina Kimes says Broncos should have 'a very good rushing attack'

On her podcast, "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny," ESPN analyst Mina Kimes and Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz outlined their high expectations for the Broncos' offense and highlighted key players on the defense.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN picks Broncos as one of five teams most likely to improve in 2022

ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggests that even if Wilson weren't in the fold, Denver would still win more games than it did last year.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson places top-10 in arm strength, decision-making and more in ESPN QB trait rankings

Wilson was also named top-10 in accuracy, touch, mechanics, complete level, toughness, scrambling and second-reaction ability.

news

Mile High Morning: Emmanuel Sanders carries on Demaryius Thomas' mission with the Boys & Girls Club

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg spoke with Sanders about how he is honoring his friend and teammate's legacy in the community.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Russell Wilson may be in the best situation of his career and poised to win the AFC West

"I don't think Russ has ever had the situation offensively that he has in Denver [with] elite scheme and play-calling," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show.

news

Mile High Morning: Champ Bailey calls playing for Broncos the 'best thing that ever happened' on 'Cut To It' podcast

"There was no better transition for me in my career than going to Denver," Bailey said.

Advertising