Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Dalton Risner speaks to next generation of Colorado football players at National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter banquet

Apr 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220419_mhm

The Lead

Nearly a decade ago, Dalton Risner was one of 11 student-athletes seated on a dais to be honored at the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athletes Award banquet for his accomplishments in the classroom and on the football field at Wiggins High School. The guest speaker, Greg Myers, also had been an NFF Scholar-Athlete, and as he spoke to them and the room, he shared his advice for the path ahead of them.

On Monday night, Risner returned to the banquet, but this time in that guest speaker role, delivering words of wisdom that roused a standing ovation.

"I don't have it all figured out," Risner said. "I've only been in the NFL three years, going on four years. But I have learned a lot in my journey so far. And a couple things I wanted to talk about: one would be to believe in yourself. Now, I know it's cliché because I know you guys believe in yourself. You're high-achieving, you're going to play college ball, you guys are going to go get your degrees, right? That's why you guys are up here. You guys are Colorado scholar-athletes.

"But even when you get in the NFL, it's important for you to believe in yourself. … For me, when I showed up to Kansas State University way back in 2014, I had to believe in myself a lot, and I had to remember to keep those people around me that believed in me as well. Because in your career, y'all — and you guys know this already — there's going to be a lot of people that don't believe in you. There's going to be a lot of people that tell you, 'You can't.' … But more importantly, there's going to be people that do believe in you. I recommend that you keep those people really close. Because coming from a school and going to play at Kansas State, which isn't really a huge school … there's going to be times where you really need people in your life that believe in you, and if you can believe in yourself, that's one thing in this world that no one can take from you guys."

The other major lesson Risner aimed to impart on the young athletes and students was to "believe in something bigger than yourselves," even at the same time as they're pushing themselves to be some of the best players in the country.

"Everyone in here, I think as humans, our second nature is we always want more," Risner said. "Coming from Wiggins, Colorado, my dream was to play Division-I football. And when I did that, I wanted to be the best at it. And when I became one of the best at that, then I wanted to get drafted. And when I got drafted, I wanted to be a starter. Now that I'm a starter with the Denver Broncos, I want to be All-Pro, I want to be [in the] Pro Bowl, I want to be a legend. I wanted more and more. But it's very important to just look back sometimes and say, 'Look at what I've done.' Right? Like I said, in 10 years, no one's gonna care about the awards I have up. No one's going to look at my shrine room and say, 'How cool is that?' They're gonna say, 'What kind of character did you have inside?'

"… So I want you guys to take some time to reflect, be really, really proud of yourselves, because I know how hard you worked to get where you're at. Be grateful for what you have, fellas. When you're grateful for what you have, you'll have everything you need."

Below the Fold

As the draft approaches, ESPN.com's Matt Bowen has identified 51 different skill categories and assigned the best prospect for each one.

Need, say, a pass-rusher with the best ability to bend low to the ground? For Bowen, that's Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.

"An extremely fluid pass-rusher who can really bend and flatten his path on the edge, Bonitto is a prime fit for today's loaded fronts in the NFL," Bowen wrote. "You can scheme him up in one-on-one matchups or stunt him inside to use his short-area traits on his way to the quarterback."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: What Russell Wilson's senior season at Wisconsin could tell us about his first year in Denver

"He'll set the standard and the expectation that no one else can match," Bret Bielema told The Gazette's George Stoia.

news

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb returning to school to finish college degree, fulfill promise to his mom

"I promised moms that I was gonna finish when I signed," Chubb said. "So I've got to keep that promise."

news

Mile High Morning: The looming question after the Broncos' big offseason moves

"[O]verall, on paper, the Broncos appear set to make a legitimate push toward a title," Shook wrote. "The time is now to shift from talking to doing."

news

Mile High Morning: CSU tight end McBride projected to Broncos in new Mel Kiper mock draft

"McBride had 90 catches for 1,121 yards last season; he could stretch the seams in Denver," Kiper wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson projected to have 'one of the best statistical years of his career' in 2022

"I envision Wilson having one of the best statistical years of his career while not compromising his skill set or Hackett's vision for the offense," David Carr wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Richard Sherman says Pat Surtain II could have been top pick in 2022 NFL Draft

"It doesn't seem like he's intimidated by anything," Sherman said.

news

Mile High Morning: Nikola Jokic welcomes Russell Wilson, Ciara to Denver after Nuggets' win vs. Grizzlies

The new Broncos QB also unleashed his first deep ball, throwing an autographed football into the crowd.

news

Mile High Morning: Who could be the Broncos' breakout players in 2022?

"Dig deeper into Okwuegbunam's first full NFL season ... and you'll find some encouraging indicators about his potential in a larger role," Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2021 schedule release video featuring Peyton Manning nominated for Webby Award

Broncos Country, we need your votes!

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning shares his perspective on Russell Wilson joining the Broncos

"His ability to scramble out of the pocket and also make every throw from within the pocket — that's something that is unique," Manning told The Denver Post.

news

Mile High Morning: The Athletic ranks the Broncos' best fantasy football players of all time

In celebration of 60 years since the invention of fantasy football, The Athletic is ranking each NFL team's best fantasy players.

Advertising