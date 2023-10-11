Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Colorado Sports Hall of Fame elects former Broncos DE Barney Chavous to Class of 2024

Oct 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

2023 is turning out to be quite a prolific year for the Broncos' famed Orange Crush defense. 

Less than two months after longtime Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar was named a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, one of his teammates, defensive end Barney Chavous, was announced as one of five electees for the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame's upcoming class of inductees.

 Chavous will join Hall of Fame tackle Tony Boselli, sports writer Scott Stocker, sports columnist Woody Paige and boys basketball coach Rudy Carey in this year's class. The five individuals will be inducted in a banquet on April 17, 2024 and join the 281 current members of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Decades after his final game, Chavous remains one of the best pass rushers in Broncos history. 

The South Carolina State product is one of only four Broncos players to reach the 75-sack milestone and recorded 178 starts for Denver. He also recorded eight fumble recoveries for the Orange Crush defense.

With Chavous on the defensive line, the Broncos enjoyed their first sustained success in franchise history, which was highlighted by a Super Bowl XXII appearance. 

"Barney Chavous played his entire 13-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, helping lead the team to its first Super Bowl appearance, in January 1978," the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame said in a press release. "He was a key member of the team's Orange Crush defense which took shape in the late '70s. In Chavous' years with the Broncos, they posted just two losing seasons."

After his career with the Broncos, Chavous returned east to coach high school football in Georgia.

The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame is located in Empower Field at Mile High and is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

