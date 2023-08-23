Randy Gradishar named a Senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the greatest defenders in Broncos history is one step away from being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced that its Seniors Committee selected Randy Gradishar as one of three Senior finalists that will join the Modern-Era finalists and Coach/Contributor finalist for consideration to be part of the Class of 2024.

In early 2024, the Hall's full Selection Committee will cast its votes to determine which finalists will be enshrined in Canton later that year.

"We are thrilled for Randy Gradishar to take this significant step closer to his long-awaited place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. "The heart and soul of the iconic Orange Crush defense, Randy is now on the doorstep of earning the game's highest honor. The Broncos congratulate Randy on becoming a Senior Finalist for the Class of 2024 and look forward to the full Selection Committee vote early next year."

This is Gradishar's fourth time as a Hall of Fame finalist. He was a Modern-Era finalist in 2003 and 2008, and as a Seniors candidate, he was a finalist for the Centennial Slate in 2020.

During his 10-year career in the NFL, Gradishar left his mark as one of the most dominant linebackers in NFL history. In the 1970s and early 1980s, he was among the greats at the position, helping make Denver's famous "Orange Crush" defense one of the most famous units of its time and leading it to the franchise's first Super Bowl berth.

In an era of pro football when running backs ruled on offense, linebackers were their natural adversaries on defense — and the most clever, ruthless and fundamentally sound made their mark at inside linebacker. And in the situations where it mattered most — short-yardage and at the goal line, there was perhaps no linebacker better than Gradishar at identifying plays, slipping the gaps and making the tackle, as longtime defensive coordinator Joe Collier said in 2020.