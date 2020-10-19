Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after a big road win over the Patriots

The Lead
To celebrate the Broncos' 18-12 win over the Patriots, this edition of Mile High Morning will feature several Tweets/Instagram posts from current or former Broncos players, NFL colleagues or other celebrities who were following the game. Without further ado, happy Victory Monday!
Drew Lock remains A MOOD 😂🔥 @Broncos pic.twitter.com/BRzRPAY6sX— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 18, 2020
Great Team Win! @thekidmcmanus went so crazy !— Von Miller (@VonMiller) October 18, 2020
Gotta keep stacking them!! #JackBoy🤐 #NoMask🤫— Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) October 18, 2020
Beyond proud of this team man. One game at a time!— Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) October 18, 2020
How bout that defense?!?
View this post on Instagram
Finally got to show off the best hands in the league again 👀👀. #BIGW #broncos #besthandsintheleague
A post shared by Shelby Harris 🤔 (@shelbyharris75) on
#VictoryMonday vibes‼️ pic.twitter.com/byDF232sZ5— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Green light the shooters, they already on ya
A post shared by Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) on
Man what a Great TEAM WIN. Love this group #broncoscountry— DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) October 18, 2020
SPLIT OUR GUY OUT WIDE 😂 @Broncos @iamDeShawnW— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 18, 2020
📺 #DENvsNE on CBS pic.twitter.com/ieA3dqU299
Great job @Broncos Defense! https://t.co/JpqUrozCek— Karl Mecklenburg CSP, NFL (@KarlMecklenburg) October 18, 2020
Big road win ! @Broncos let’s gooo!— Anthony Chickillo (@Chickillo56) October 18, 2020
🤫🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/0QImcycgHT— Dalton Risner (@Dalton_Risner66) October 19, 2020
It's @thekidmcmanus 's world, we're just living in it #GoBroncos #BroncosCountry— Katie Hnida (@KatieHnida) October 18, 2020
Smh it’s us against the world! #BroncosCountry https://t.co/ewMXzndign— CLEVE (@Tyrie_1) October 19, 2020
PUT SOME RESPECT ON BRADLEY CHUBB’S NAME!!! 😤 @astronaut https://t.co/9C3INqZ7CE— Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) October 18, 2020
A win’s a win.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2020
Talk to ‘em, @Tpstreets‼️ pic.twitter.com/NDqfg7yeCv