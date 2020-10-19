Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after a big road win over the Patriots

Oct 19, 2020 at 10:13 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

201019_mhm

The Lead

To celebrate the Broncos' 18-12 win over the Patriots, this edition of Mile High Morning will feature several Tweets/Instagram posts from current or former Broncos players, NFL colleagues or other celebrities who were following the game. Without further ado, happy Victory Monday!

View this post on Instagram

Green light the shooters, they already on ya

A post shared by Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) on

View this post on Instagram

#AutoMcManus

A post shared by Garett Bolles (@gbolles74) on

