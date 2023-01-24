Mile High Morning: Broncos quality control coach Zack Grossi to coach tight ends at Senior Bowl

The Lead
For the first time, the Senior Bowl is assembling its coaching staffs from multiple NFL teams, and the Broncos will have a representative on one of those squads.
Broncos offensive quality control coach Zack Grossi will coach the National Team's tight ends at the Senior Bowl, it was announced Sunday.
His position group includes Clemson's Davis Allen, Purdue's Payne Durham and Cincinnati's Josh Whyle. In 2022, Allen was Clemson's third leading receiver with 443 yards and five touchdowns; Durham made 56 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns; and Whyle caught 32 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
Grossi has six overall seasons of NFL experience, as he previously worked for the Buccaneers from 2014-18. A former college quarterback at Concord University, Grossi also was quarterbacks coach at Hampton University in 2019 and then served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Southern University and A&M College from 2020-21.
Below the Fold
