Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record

Feb 08, 2023 at 09:25 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

On Tuesday night, NBA legend LeBron James made basketball history. Late in the third quarter, as James sunk a fadeaway jump shot, he cleared Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, which stood for nearly four decades. As it happened, several Broncos players reacted to James topping the mark and gave "The Chosen One" some major respect.

Below the Fold

While the Broncos' draft won't begin until the third round this year, that makes thorough scouting all the more important for the team. It will be vital for Denver to find impact players in its limited opportunities without a first- or second-round pick.

The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl provided two of the best chances to get in-person looks at NFL hopefuls in action, and Pro Football Focus identified 10 prospects from those college all-star games that appear to be improving their stock ahead of the draft.

Advertising