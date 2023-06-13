Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos players celebrate Denver Nuggets' NBA Finals championship

Jun 13, 2023 at 09:24 AM
Ben Swanson

The Lead

As the Denver Nuggets downed the Miami Heat on Tuesday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Broncos players joined with the city in celebrating the franchise's first NBA Finals championship.

Below the Fold

If you're in need of some throwback Broncos football to watch on Tuesday, former Broncos star and Pro Football Hall of Fame electee DeMarcus Ware has selected a slate of his favorite games and programs for NFL Network's "Player's Choice" series.

Here's a look at the Broncos' lineup:

  • 2 p.m. MT: 2014 Week 5 vs. the Cardinals
  • 6 p.m. MT: 2015 AFC Championship Game vs. the Patriots
  • 7 p.m. MT: America's Game: 2015 Denver Broncos

Advertising