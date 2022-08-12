Mile High Morning: Broncos offense ranked top-nine in the NFL

The Lead

The Broncos' offense got a massive boost with the addition of Russell Wilson, and it has the potential to be one of the best units in the NFL.

NFL.com's Adam Schein has compiled a list of the league's top nine offenses each year since 2018, and the Broncos have never made the cut — until now. Squeezing in at No. 9, Schein ranked Denver higher than teams like the Packers, 49ers, Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins.

What sets the Broncos apart from these other teams, Schein noted, is Russell Wilson.

"Just last week in this space, I called Russell Wilson a Hall of Fame lock," Schein wrote. "He provides Denver with the elite quarterback this franchise has been lacking since Peyton Manning's arm completely gave out. The Tim Patrick injury hurts — by all accounts, Wilson was really vibing with Patrick in Denver — but the Broncos still have enticing youngsters in Jerry Jeudy and [KJ] Hamler. If Courtland Sutton can return to pre-injury form in 2022, he has true WR1 upside. Long story short: Russ has people to throw to."

Wilson's connection with Sutton and Jeudy has been continually getting stronger throughout training camp, and he's been putting in work with Hamler as the speedster returns from injury. In the team's joint practice with the Cowboys, No. 3 found Sutton, Jeudy and a number of other receivers for big plays.

Schein is also bullish on the Broncos' success in the run game, expecting a breakout season from Javonte Williams if he's given the majority of carries.