Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos offense ranked top-nine in the NFL

Aug 12, 2022 at 09:08 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220812_MHM

The Lead

The Broncos' offense got a massive boost with the addition of Russell Wilson, and it has the potential to be one of the best units in the NFL.

NFL.com's Adam Schein has compiled a list of the league's top nine offenses each year since 2018, and the Broncos have never made the cut — until now. Squeezing in at No. 9, Schein ranked Denver higher than teams like the Packers, 49ers, Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins.

What sets the Broncos apart from these other teams, Schein noted, is Russell Wilson.

"Just last week in this space, I called Russell Wilson a Hall of Fame lock," Schein wrote. "He provides Denver with the elite quarterback this franchise has been lacking since Peyton Manning's arm completely gave out. The Tim Patrick injury hurts — by all accounts, Wilson was really vibing with Patrick in Denver — but the Broncos still have enticing youngsters in Jerry Jeudy and [KJ] Hamler. If Courtland Sutton can return to pre-injury form in 2022, he has true WR1 upside. Long story short: Russ has people to throw to."

Wilson's connection with Sutton and Jeudy has been continually getting stronger throughout training camp, and he's been putting in work with Hamler as the speedster returns from injury. In the team's joint practice with the Cowboys, No. 3 found Sutton, Jeudy and a number of other receivers for big plays.

Schein is also bullish on the Broncos' success in the run game, expecting a breakout season from Javonte Williams if he's given the majority of carries.

"On the ground, Javonte Williams is a special, beastly back," Schein wrote. "As a rookie last season, per PFF, he finished second in the NFL with 63 rushing broken tackles — just two fewer than Jonathan Taylor, who had 129 more carries than Williams. Melvin Gordon's still around, but I want Williams as the every-down ball carrier. I trust that new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a stellar offensive mind, will eventually see the light and fully unleash the second-year stud."

Below the Fold

As Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett enters his first season as a head coach, he's earned high expectations based on his success leading Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense. In ranking the league's head coaches, Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer named Hackett the third-best first-time head coach in 2022.

"The Packers' offense is spreading to Denver, too, with Hackett and [Offensive Coordinator] Justin Outten," Iyer wrote. "The Broncos will take a defensive hit without Vic Fangio, but they hope they can compensate with Russell Wilson leading a more dynamic passing game to play."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar named one of 20 greatest players not yet in the Hall of Fame

Gradishar has been a finalist multiple times, but still has yet to reach Canton.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II ranked as NFL's fifth-best cornerback by former QB David Carr

Entering just his second season, Surtain is the youngest player on the list.

news

Mile High Morning: Georgia Tech honors Demaryius Thomas

Georgia Tech held a ceremony honoring Demaryius Thomas on Monday.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at how Melvin Gordon III can make an impact on Denver's offense in 2022

ESPN's Jeff Legwold talked to Melvin Gordon III and his coaches about the veteran running back's impact.

news

Mile High Morning: How Russell Wilson has changed the Broncos' culture

The Ringer's Danny Heifetz talked to Russell Wilson about his mindset and expectations heading into 2022.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Calvin Anderson is always ready to start

Calvin Anderson may only have one career start at right tackle, but he is prepared to earn a starting role in 2022.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'has Hall of Fame potential,' according to Hall of Famer Champ Bailey

Pat Surtain II and his father sat down with The Pivot Podcast to discuss football, family and Surtain II's success.

news

Mile High Morning: Lloyd Cushenberry III won't back down in competition for starting center job

Despite competition on the offensive line, center Lloyd Cushenberry III is confident he can retain his spot.

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton details All-Pro aspirations for 2022 season

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton isn't just looking to make the Pro Bowl this year — he has his sights set even higher.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway named to Denver sports Mount Rushmore by Sporting News

Sporting News selected four of the Mile High City's most legendary athletes to be part of the Denver sports Mount Rushmore.

news

Mile High Morning: Identifying the Broncos' secret superstar

PFF's Sam Monson selected a player from each NFL team who may not get much recognition, but is vital to their team's success.

Advertising