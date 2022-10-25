Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos looking forward to time in London, focused on earning win

Oct 25, 2022 at 05:45 AM
Ellie Kinney

After a tough stretch of games over the last few weeks, the Broncos will look to reset and turn things around as they travel overseas to take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

Some players have been to London before — and, in the case of running back Latavius Murray, have played there multiple times — but for many of them, this will be their first time in the UK. The team traveled on Monday afternoon, so they will get almost a week to experience London as they prepare for the next game.

"This is my first time [going to London]," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "First time in Europe. I'm looking forward to the sightseeing; I think that's going to be the most memorable part about it. I'm not too familiar with [the landmarks], but obviously I'm going to go do my sightseeing in the meantime down there because we do have a week to spare, so I'm going to enjoy it."

For some players, it will be their first time in London or their first time in Europe, and for others, this will be their first trip outside the U.S. Wide receiver KJ Hamler expressed his excitement to travel to a different country for the first time and experience a different culture.

"I ain't ever been out of the country," Hamler said. "I just don't know what to expect; I've never been to Mexico, I've never been to nothing like that. The farthest I've been is Hawaii. ... [I'm looking forward to] different languages, different accents, stuff like that. I'm just excited to experience it, and just enjoy the week and come out with a win."

While the players plan to take some time to enjoy London, they emphasized the need to focus on turning the season around with a win against the Jaguars.

"I just want to see the stadium, want to help us make some plays in there," tight end Greg Dulcich said. "That's the only focus."

On "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," the Manning brothers had a special guest as they called the matchup between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots. A Chicago resident and avid Bears fan, former President Barack Obama joined the broadcast during the first quarter.

Throughout the show, Obama and the Manning brothers joked around and discussed their visits to the White House, the Bears and more.

"Mr. President, we've both had the pleasure of meeting you at the White House," Peyton said during the show. "Super Bowl 50, that was a real thrill. Just be honest: Who was the better guest?"

"Well, I have to say that both of you guys were gentlemen," Obama responded. "There [was] some silverware missing after that visit, but we couldn't directly trace it to you."

Advertising