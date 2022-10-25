Mile High Morning: Broncos looking forward to time in London, focused on earning win

The Lead

After a tough stretch of games over the last few weeks, the Broncos will look to reset and turn things around as they travel overseas to take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

Some players have been to London before — and, in the case of running back Latavius Murray, have played there multiple times — but for many of them, this will be their first time in the UK. The team traveled on Monday afternoon, so they will get almost a week to experience London as they prepare for the next game.

"This is my first time [going to London]," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "First time in Europe. I'm looking forward to the sightseeing; I think that's going to be the most memorable part about it. I'm not too familiar with [the landmarks], but obviously I'm going to go do my sightseeing in the meantime down there because we do have a week to spare, so I'm going to enjoy it."

For some players, it will be their first time in London or their first time in Europe, and for others, this will be their first trip outside the U.S. Wide receiver KJ Hamler expressed his excitement to travel to a different country for the first time and experience a different culture.

"I ain't ever been out of the country," Hamler said. "I just don't know what to expect; I've never been to Mexico, I've never been to nothing like that. The farthest I've been is Hawaii. ... [I'm looking forward to] different languages, different accents, stuff like that. I'm just excited to experience it, and just enjoy the week and come out with a win."

While the players plan to take some time to enjoy London, they emphasized the need to focus on turning the season around with a win against the Jaguars.