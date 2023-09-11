Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos looking forward to celebrating Super Bowl XXXIII team, DeMarcus Ware during Week 2 game vs. Washington

Sep 11, 2023 at 09:15 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230910_MHM

The Lead

The Broncos will return to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday for their matchup with the Washington Commanders. They'll have some company, too, in some of the best players in franchise history.

During the Week 2 game, Denver will commemorate the 25th anniversary of its Super Bowl XXXIII team and celebrate the career of recently inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, who played a crucial role in the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win to cap off the 2015 season. The festivities will be a part of Denver’s annual Alumni Weekend.

"One of our key priorities is to deepen relationships with alumni and better connect with not only Ring of Famers but all former players, coaches and administrators," Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said during the offseason. "This year, we're thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Super Bowl XXXIII team as well as newest Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to highlight Alumni Weekend." 

One year after celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Super Bowl XXXII champions, the Broncos will turn their attention to the team that ran it back and earned the franchise's second Super Bowl title, the 1998 Broncos. In the 25 years since, only one other team, the New England Patriots, has replicated the feat of back-to-back Super Bowls.

Running back Terrell Davis and quarterback John Elway powered the NFL's best offense, while the defense maintained its reputation as a top-notch unit. Davis rushed for more than 2,000 yards and won MVP honors, and the Denver offense scored more than 500 points, the highest total in the AFC. 

After dominating the regular season with a 14-2 record, the Broncos rolled through a challenging playoff field. Denver punched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a 38-3 rout of the Dolphins and a 23-10 win over the Jets, then outclassed the Atlanta Falcons in a 34-19 victory in Super Bowl XXXIII. Elway was named Super Bowl MVP in the final game of his prolific 16-year career.

Ware, a key member of the Super Bowl 50 team, will also be part of the celebration for Alumni Weekend. The Troy product spent the final three seasons of his 12-year career with the Broncos and recorded two sacks in Super Bowl 50. With 138.5 career sacks, Ware was one of his generation's top pass rushers, and he became an impactful veteran presence on Denver's third Super Bowl team.

"I always think about the motto that we had: Iron sharpens iron, and another man sharpens another," Ware told NBC’s Melissa Stark during this year's Hall of Fame Game. "Playing with Peyton [Manning], playing with Demaryius [Thomas], playing with Von Miller and having a total team atmosphere that whole time that I played up there in Broncos Country, because it changed my life."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: OLB Frank Clark excited to face Raiders, play alongside new Broncos teammates

Clark highlighted OLB Nik Bonitto and OLB Jonathon Cooper as "two of the best young guys I've ever seen."
news

Mile High Morning: NFL PREM1ERE program to celebrate NFL debuts with exclusive patch

Rookies in their first NFL games will wear a special patch and be gifted their game jersey after their performance.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Owner Greg Penner details takeaways from Year 1, approach with Broncos

In a Wall Street Journal feature, Penner talked about what he learned from his first year and his goals for Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos draft picks among Reese's Senior Bowl 75th team finalists

Ring of Fame center Tom Nalen, inside linebacker Al Wilson, defensive end Elvis Dumervil, fullback Peyton Hillis, quarterback Tim Tebow and outside linebacker Von Miller were among the players the Broncos drafted to be nominated for the honor.

news

Mile High Morning: TE Greg Dulcich discusses goals for 2023 season and HC Sean Payton's offense

In a feature in The Denver Post, Dulcich said he is focusing on team success over individual accolades and a breakout season.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com picks TE Greg Dulcich as Broncos' candidate to reach first Pro Bowl

The second-year tight end flashed star potential in his rookie year and the preseason.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com looks back at impact of Broncos QB John Elway and the quarterback class of 1983

An NFL.com feature explores the accomplishments and impact of the quarterbacks of the 1983 NFL Draft.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams listed among fantasy football breakout candidates in 2023

Williams is looking to return to his 2021 form under new Head Coach Sean Payton.
news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons selected to ESPN's list of top 100 NFL players

The two players added to their offseason honors with top 100 rankings in ESPN's poll.
news

Mile High Morning: Yahoo Sports picks WR Marvin Mims Jr. as a fantasy sleeper to draft

Mims' progress in training camp has impressed coaches and could merit fantasy football consideration.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rushing attack selected as one of eight units to watch in 2023

The Athletic chose Denver's ground game as a unit that could continue its 2022 momentum.
Advertising