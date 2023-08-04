Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware honors Demaryius Thomas with Hall of Fame Game national anthem performance

Aug 04, 2023 at 08:31 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware is being enshrined in Canton for his prowess as a pass rusher over 12 years, but before Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns in Canton, Ware demonstrated another talent: his singing ability.

Ware decided to perform the national anthem before the game to honor one of his Broncos teammates from the Super Bowl 50 team, the late Demaryius Thomas, and their pregame tradition.

"That was the reason I ended up doing it, was because me and Demaryius, we would be on the sidelines singing the national anthem," Ware said to sideline reporter Melissa Stark. "He's not here right now, and I knew he was going to be there with me out there when I was singing. And so it meant so much, not just singing the national anthem, but that moment that I feel like I needed, especially before this speech."

Ware also reflected on the years he spent in Denver and the teammates and mentality that made that stage of his career so special.

"I always think about the motto that we had: Iron sharpens iron, and another man sharpens another," Ware said. "Playing with Peyton [Manning], playing with Demaryius, playing with Von Miller and having a total team atmosphere that whole time that I played up there in Broncos Country, because it changed my life.

The nine-time Pro Bowler will be officially enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday after 12 prolific seasons and 138.5 sacks, spending nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and three with the Broncos. Ware said it feels special to be affiliated with both storied franchises as he enters the Hall of Fame.

"It's so cool because I got to play for Denver but also the Dallas Cowboys," Ware said. "I feel like both of those teams are America's Team. To be able to be a part of them being a part of the Hall of Fame with both of those teams now, it's great."

The Unclassifieds

