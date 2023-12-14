Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos legend Randy Gradishar selected as Grand Marshal for National Western Stock Show Parade

Dec 14, 2023 at 09:06 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

Broncos Country and the NFL community hopefully will be celebrating the career and impact of longtime Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar throughout 2024 as a Hall of Fame senior finalist nominee, but he's kicking off the potential landmark year with a different type of celebration: the 2024 National Western Stock Show Parade on Jan. 4.

The parade will start at Union Station and course through downtown Denver, starting at noon. Gradishar said he is looking forward to taking on the role and encouraging the area's younger generations.

"I'm incredibly proud to serve as this year's Stock Show parade Grand Marshal and hope to encourage our youth to be their best, develop strong core values and embody a dedicated work ethic," Gradishar said, according to 9News. "The National Western Stock Show mission is phenomenal, investing in tomorrow's standout leaders!"

On the field, Gradishar was a key member of the Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense from 1974-83. In 10 seasons with the Broncos, the Ohio State product recorded 20 interceptions and 19.5 sacks, while starting in 133 games.

In August, the Pro Football Hall of Fame selected Gradishar as one of three senior finalist nominees to be considered for induction to Canton with the Class of 2024. The Hall's selection committee will vote on Gradishar's candidacy in early 2024.

"It is a very prestigious award, and I am very excited about that and for the committee to actually choose me as a senior finalist," Gradishar said on Aug. 23. "It has been a real blessing. I cannot remember the last time I was this happy — yesterday and today — after getting this kind of news and being part of the NFL for a long, long time."

Since his playing days, Gradishar has continued to make an impact in the Denver community. The Broncos named Gradishar as their 2023 Salute to Service Award nominee for his efforts at the Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center and on three USO tours.

"It is a great honor to have a football legend and dedicated Colorado ambassador for veterans like Randy Gradishar to lead our Stock Show parade," National Western Stock Show President & CEO Paul Andrews said. "Randy embodies the values of tradition and service on which the Stock Show is founded."

